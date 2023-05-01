Politics
China uses tech to oppress its own people, warns lawmaker seeking to restrict AI exports
China uses high-end technology to oppress its own citizens and even erase its own history, which is why the United States must impose strict restrictions on the export of artificial intelligence and other technologies to Beijing, according to a lawmaker who has a bill designed to do just that.
Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., told Fox News Digital that China successfully used technology to erase national consciousness from the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, when hundreds and possibly thousands of people were killed and many more injured.
“Despite the historical significance of Tiananmen Square, most people in China don’t even know the massacre took place,” Green said. “It’s because the The CCP Cleaned Up These Events of his heavily censored internet and kept him away from books and school. Using its advanced technology, the CCP has erased its own history.”
CHINA SMOKE AS BIDEN PLOTS AI INVESTMENT DEAL: SCI-TECH BULLYING
“This regime steals American intellectual property, then undermines our national security, oppresses its own people and threatens global stability,” he added. “My legislation will prevent the CCP from having access to our sensitive technology.”
The Greens’ bill is the China Technology Transfer Control Act, which aims to impose new limits on US technology exports to China to ensure that the United States maintains its competitive advantage and to prevent Beijing from using advanced systems against its own population. “We have to make sure that we are not give the CCP the tools to harm our nation or its own people,” he said when he introduced the bill in mid-April.
His bill seeks to impose new export restrictions on technology used to create AI systems and other technologies related to robotics, biotechnology, computing and internet-related services. Restrictions on the export of these goods would be imposed when they would aid the Chinese military, harm the national security of the United States or allow China to commit “violations of human rights or religious freedoms “against his own people.
AI PAUSE GIVES POWER TO CHINA, HARMS DEMOCRATIC AI DEVELOPMENT, SENATE EXPERTS WARN
Green said AI poses a particular threat, which is why the United States needs to be more careful and impose export restrictions on China.
“AI offers Americans new and exciting ways to educate our children, run our businesses, and secure our nation, but like many other technologies, there is also the risk of malicious foreign activity, including by the CCP,” he said. Green added that the implementation of AI systems in the United States can also pose a threat if the full ramifications of those systems are not understood.
“Threats posed by the CCP are multifaceted and complex, including threats to our nations’ cyberinfrastructure and supply chains. Therefore, we must proceed with extreme caution when implementing advanced technological solutions like AI in the critical infrastructure of our nations,” he said. .
House GOP leaders have not indicated whether they have an interest in advancing the Greens’ bill this year, but its proposal to restrict the export of AI and other technologies to China is one that the Biden administration itself is considering.
ALTERNATE INVENTOR? BIDEN AMIN OPENS THE DOOR TO NON-HUMAN AI PATENT HOLDERS
The White House has been signaling for months that it is closing in on an executive order that would limit technology exports to China related to AI, semiconductors and quantum computing. Biden could propose the idea at the time of the Group of Seven meeting in Japan later this month.
Chinese officials have already filed an angry response to the idea. In April, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman accused the United States of pursuing “selfish interests” by limiting China’s ability to use global AI technology.
“Such a blatant act of economic coercion and scientific and technological intimidation runs counter to the principles of market economy and fair competition, undermines the international economic and trade order, disrupts and destabilizes industrial chains and global supply chains and harms the interests of the whole world,” the spokesperson said.
He also warned that China would “firmly protect our rights and interests” on this issue, but did not specify how.
|
