International Labor Day, President Calls On Stakeholders To Expand Job Opportunities





Jakarta (pilar.id) – President Joko Widodo wishes you a happy International Labor Day 2023 which will be commemorated on Monday, May 1, 2023, through a video broadcast on the YouTube channel of the presidential secretariat. In his remarks, the Head of State called on all stakeholders to make the most of the Labor Day momentum. He stressed that this momentum must be used to continue expanding employment opportunities, improving workers’ well-being, protecting workers’ rights, and increasing national productivity and competitiveness. The President also said that the improvement of the quality of human resources (HR) in Indonesia must continue, both through the development of vocational education and the increase in the skills of the workforce. “Upskilling and retraining efforts for workers and the workforce continue to be carried out through pre-employment programs and vocational training centers run by government, community and industry” , did he declare. In addition, the President pointed out that the government continues to strive to increase the amount of investment both inside and outside the country. This is done to expand employment opportunities, reduce the unemployment rate and improve the welfare of workers and laborers in Indonesia. “Once again, Happy International Labor Day 2023,” the president said. At the same time, a number of national figures also extended special greetings on the occasion of Labor Day. Through his Facebook page, Prabowo Subianto said that the long history of workers’ struggle continues without giving up. “The struggle to have a decent life, the certainty of a future for him and his family. Workers move tirelessly to meet the needs of the nation. The workers’ struggle currently goes through parliament. Several members of parliament from the Gerindra party are from the working class. Until now, they have consistently spoken out in defense of workers’ rights,” Prabowo said. Meanwhile, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia, wrote that workers’ groups are an important element that helps to move Indonesia forward. From an economic point of view, these are the major players that continue to keep the wheels of the economy turning and encourage the economic growth of Indonesia. From a development perspective, they are the true implementers of development, so Indonesia can now have various infrastructure. “To commemorate Labor Day this time, I would like to thank you for all the hard work and dedication given, both for my family and for Indonesia. Every drop of sweat of workers is the story of a struggle amazing. Happy International Labor Day,” Sri Mulyani wrote. At the same time, the governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo, wrote on his Facebook page that his colleagues had made a great contribution to the progress of the country. “But the work is not done, there are still millions of challenges we need to overcome to achieve prosperity. To achieve this, at Central Java, we continue to optimize the role of co-workers. We give incentives for to upgrade ourselves, we involve in compensation through tripartite discussions,” said Ganjar. For this, he continued, several facilities have been planned. From the granting of special rates on public transport modes, apartments, health insurance to educational guarantees for the children of workers. “Hopefully this initiative will encourage workers and make them feel safe and comfortable. Happy National Labor Day,” he concluded. (HDL)

