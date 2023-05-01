Politics
When sleep becomes an art form
On a recent afternoon at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, in a small gallery across from the atrium where crowds jostled under paintings by Ellsworth Kelly, more than a dozen visitors were entirely at the horizontal. They lay on circular beds covered in tie-dye quilts and rugs printed with the words rest in power. A meditative, humming soundtrack filled the space; one of the beds swayed gently, like a boat on the open sea. A few museum visitors scrolled by on their phones. But most were sleeping.
The installation, on view until May 14, is a 2023 work by multimedia artists Navild Acosta, 27, and Fannie Sosa, 29, creators of what could be considered an anti-performance series called black naps. Acosta and Sosa launched the project in response to research, including an article from 2015 in the peer-reviewed journal Sleep, which found that black Americans were five times more likely than white Americans to get too little sleep, which experts define as less than six hours a night. MoMA has invited everyone to participate in Black Power Naps, making free tickets available each day, but Acosta and Sosa say they designed it specifically for black visitors. A sign at the entrance reads: If you see a black person resting, don’t call the police! In March, MoMA security asked Ghanaian artist Heather Agyepong quit the installation after another visitor accused her of being aggressive, an action for which the museum later publicly apologized. At an earlier exhibition of the work in Madrid, a group of white men destroyed sculptures and removed stuffing from pillows; conservative commentators accused Acosta and Sosa of racism.
Black Power Naps has arrived in New York at a time when we are all reassessing our relationship to work. In China, the flattening movement, which encourages young people to reduce their working hours, has spread enough to draw an official rebuke from President Xi Jinping in 2021. A record number of Americans have also quit their jobs l ‘last year. Workaholism is no longer something to brag about. And so the question What if we just don’t? has become one that artists, in particular, are exploring with new urgency.
For most of human existence, only the most privileged have had the opportunity to truly retreat. When the luxury and wellness industries focused on sleep, it often came as a conduit to a more successful professional life. In 2016, media executive Arianna Huffington released a book, The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life, One Night at a Time, on how sleep improves productivity.
Then came the pandemic, when sleep and work were both severely disrupted. It is no coincidence that artists and institutions like MoMA have turned into a revolutionary act at a time when the very idea of productivity is being rethought. You can see this newfound suspicion towards seizing the day reflected in the work of painters like Jennifer Packer of New York and Alina Perez of Miami, whose subjects have long lain down and sleepy but whose deeply saturated color palettes now suggest something closer to a dream state. calme. You can also see it in the work of Atlanta-based performance artist Tricia Hersey, founder of an organization called Nap Ministry, which promotes sleep as a tool for black liberation. Then there is Puerto Rican choreographer Nibia Pastrana Santiago, who is best known for her manifesto The lazy dancer, a kind of call to inaction for a particularly exhausted public. I’m going to make an effort to be lazier, she begins, before declaring that she has no duty to dance.
Although the rejection of the perpetual grind is a recent development, Western artists have depicted humans at rest for centuries. Matisse, Modigliani, Picasso and van Gogh are among the artists who have produced works with the title Reclining Nude. In 1972, Chris Burden turned the act of sleeping into a performance with Bed Piece, which saw him dozing in a sparsely furnished gallery in Venice, California, during business hours for 22 consecutive days. Immobility also has a long history in the annals of political resistance sit-ins; die-in; the bed-ins pioneered in the 1960s by Yoko Ono and John Lennon, which professor and writer Franny Nudelman explores in fight sleep (2019). Today’s artists carry on this tradition but seem to have updated it for a time when the personal is increasingly political and self-care is seen as essential to the sustainability of activism. To sleep, especially in public, is to be vulnerable, but it is also to claim one’s inherent dignity, to be shameless, rather than to do.
