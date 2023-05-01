When sleep becomes an art form

For most of human existence, only the most privileged have had the opportunity to truly retreat. When the luxury and wellness industries focused on sleep, it often came as a conduit to a more successful professional life. In 2016, media executive Arianna Huffington released a book, The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life, One Night at a Time, on how sleep improves productivity.

Then came the pandemic, when sleep and work were both severely disrupted. It is no coincidence that artists and institutions like MoMA have turned into a revolutionary act at a time when the very idea of ​​productivity is being rethought. You can see this newfound suspicion towards seizing the day reflected in the work of painters like Jennifer Packer of New York and Alina Perez of Miami, whose subjects have long lain down and sleepy but whose deeply saturated color palettes now suggest something closer to a dream state. calme. You can also see it in the work of Atlanta-based performance artist Tricia Hersey, founder of an organization called Nap Ministry, which promotes sleep as a tool for black liberation. Then there is Puerto Rican choreographer Nibia Pastrana Santiago, who is best known for her manifesto The lazy dancer, a kind of call to inaction for a particularly exhausted public. I’m going to make an effort to be lazier, she begins, before declaring that she has no duty to dance.

Although the rejection of the perpetual grind is a recent development, Western artists have depicted humans at rest for centuries. Matisse, Modigliani, Picasso and van Gogh are among the artists who have produced works with the title Reclining Nude. In 1972, Chris Burden turned the act of sleeping into a performance with Bed Piece, which saw him dozing in a sparsely furnished gallery in Venice, California, during business hours for 22 consecutive days. Immobility also has a long history in the annals of political resistance sit-ins; die-in; the bed-ins pioneered in the 1960s by Yoko Ono and John Lennon, which professor and writer Franny Nudelman explores in fight sleep (2019). Today’s artists carry on this tradition but seem to have updated it for a time when the personal is increasingly political and self-care is seen as essential to the sustainability of activism. To sleep, especially in public, is to be vulnerable, but it is also to claim one’s inherent dignity, to be shameless, rather than to do.