100 Episodes of PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat: Understanding the Power of Radio

Mann Ki Baat, popular radio program of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, completed 100 episodes sunday. Over the past nearly nine years, the broadcast experiment which had a global history but no significant Indian precedent, has become a successful part of the Prime Minister’s communications strategy, a leader who believes in speaking directly to people. masses.

In terms of similar worldwide examples of radio broadcasts, what preceded Mann ki Baat?

The earliest example of a national leader’s use of radio broadcasts remains the Fireside Chats, a series of 30 radio addresses, each typically 20 to 30 minutes in length, delivered by US President Franklin D. Roosevelt between 1933 and 1944.

People watch the live broadcast of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech at a house in Bareja village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The talks were popular and instrumental in shaping American public opinion on a range of issues at a time when the United States was grappling with crises ranging from the Great Depression to World War II. Roosevelt also used cats to counter criticism from conservative media and to unveil his policies to the American public without the need for intermediaries.

Decades later, Ronald Reagan used a daily radio commentary that ran from 1975 to 1979 to build a reputation as a great communicator and set the stage for his successful presidential run in 1980. Reagan gave 1,027 addresses, reaching an audience estimated at 20-30 million listeners each week. The radio commentary helped Reagan go from a national public figure valued more for his acting ability than his political acumen to a serious political figure, according to a note on the US Library of Congress website.

Previously, in a totally different context, Subhas Chandra Bose had started Azad Hind Radio as part of the German radio service, first broadcasting on January 7, 1942. The programs were intended to create bonds between Indians living in the foreign and those of the mother country under British colonization. rule.

Why did the Prime Minister choose radio over new broadcast media?

While leaders like former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump used television and social media videos, Modi chose radio as the most effective medium in the Indian context to reach the last Indian at the end of the last mile. from the country. He acknowledged that despite the rapid growth in internet penetration, not everyone has a mobile device and some parts of the country will have connectivity issues.

The prime minister said he understood the power of radio early on, when he traveled across the country as a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He said in an episode of Mann ki Baat that he noticed people in the remote upper regions of the Himalayas listening to the radio for news as well as entertainment.

What issues/themes did the PM refer to most often?

Yoga, women-led initiatives, youth and cleanliness have been among the most discussed topics on Mann ki Baat since its debut in October 2014.

One of the main features of the program is its non-partisan approach to social issues. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The Prime Minister also spoke frequently of the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, the nation’s cultural heritage, and told the stories of the life and work of Padma Laureates and other Laureates. He has also spoken out on science and environmental issues.

The prime minister dwelt on khadi at length, as the episode transcripts show. He had casually asked people to wear khadi during the show’s first episode and in the second episode he reported: I hadn’t asked anyone to be khadi-dhari. But the feedback I got from khadi stores was that within a week sales had jumped 125%!

Sunday’s 100th episode recalled some of the important issues he spoke about and how some of them became larger movements. Sunil Jaglan, who launched the Selfie with Daughter campaign in Haryana, a state with a skewed sex ratio, joined the Prime Minister on the show via a call. Shortly after being mentioned on the show, Selfie with Daughter turned into a global campaign and the result of these efforts is reflected in improved gender ratio in Haryana, the Prime Minister said.

Similar campaigns include those related to cleanliness, environment and ecology, and encouraging people to buy local produce and visit Indian tourist spots.

Was Mann ki Baat a political/electoral tool of the Prime Minister?

One of the main features of the program is its non-partisan approach to social issues. This helped broaden and deepen its reach and enabled the Prime Minister to convey his ideas to a wide range of people.

An official involved in the production of the show said the idea and concept is to convey positivity to involve people in the progress of the nation, to make them feel part of its growth trajectory and to spread optimism. Politics and negativity find no place in this view, the official said.

During the two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, almost every episode had a health-related capsule. The Prime Minister has repeatedly stressed the need for socially responsible and Covid-friendly behavior, and widespread vaccinations as the country battles coronavirus.

The Prime Minister has also used the platform extensively to publicize the government’s export programs and initiatives, e-marketplace initiative, Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Har Ghar Tiranga, digital payments, startups and unicorns, and advances in the space sector. .

What are the chords that Mann ki Baat strikes with the listeners?

In an era of social media saturation, where the prime minister is constantly active on internet platforms, he defined Mann ki Baat as a more intimate, longer-lasting participatory interaction with the people. On Sunday, he presented the radio show as a nationwide conversation that helps him connect with the people on a matter of faith, worship and a thaal of prasad at the feet of Janata Janardan.

The same compatriots who are everything to me, I could not live apart from them. Mann Ki Baat gave me a solution to this challenge, a way to connect with the common man, he said.

Senior BJP leaders listen to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio show, at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday, April 30, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Mann ki Baat is consciously not a Prime Minister’s monologue. The design of the program is participatory and involves citizen engagement. A backend communication network involving people writing and the PM personally engaging with everyday people on the show has garnered increased interest.

Almost every show includes new and interesting little-known information about Indian arts, crafts, popular culture and heroes etc. that inform and educate, engage and maintain listener interest.

About 730 people have been mentioned by the Prime Minister on the show so far, officials said, adding that 281 private organizations (including NGOs and village self-help groups) working in the states and territories of Union across the country were commended for their inspiring work. Even 38 people from foreign countries found mentions for their extraordinary work and stories, officials said.