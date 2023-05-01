Xi Jinping’s food safety campaign could backfire on Chinese farmers

As part of the latest campaign to boost food security in a country that accounts for about a fifth of humanity but only a tenth of its arable land, China is urging farmers to increase soybean production, using a combination of subsidies, government stockpiling and public pressure. . Like generations of Chinese leaders before him, Xi views the country’s dependence on food imports as a national security issue and soybeans are one of the weakest links.

Food safety has become more important,” said Darin Friedrichs, co-founder and director of market research at Sitonia Consulting, a China-based agricultural information service provider. This has always been important when dealing with staple grains like corn, wheat and rice. But now the concerns extend more to soy.”

Yet the risks of these policies, even when they serve Beijing’s purposes, weigh heavily on millions of farmers like Zhang: Last year, on the advice of her local agricultural bureau, she grew soybeans alongside her usual corn crop, but the herbicide she used on the soybeans killed the corn.

Basically, soybeans were planted for nothing,” Zhang said.

This kind of compromise will not stop the efforts of governments. A trade war with the United States, along with disruptions to food supply chains due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, means China is stepping up efforts to bolster food production national.

For decades, the Chinese government has struggled to balance competing demands for food production, with sometimes devastating consequences. The Great Famine of the late 1950s and early 1960s killed tens of millions of people after Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong sought to impose collective farming and food distribution.

It is a period that many older generations in China, including Xi, still have memories of. The people’s rice bowl “must be held firmly at all times,” Xi said in 2013. At the same event, he explained that he could only drink soup for dinner during three years of natural disasters” , because there was not enough food.

We cannot forget the pain after the scar healed,” Xi said.

Today, China depends on imports for more than 80% of its soybean consumption, with these purchases concentrated in a few key countries, Brazil and the United States in the lead. The country’s low self-sufficiency for a crop used in everything from animal feed to cooking oil is seen as a critical vulnerability, according to the government. For staples like wheat and rice, China is generally able to feed itself, although wheat imports have increased.

Cheaper imports

The economy of Beijing’s approach is not favorable. For the plan to work, the government needs soybeans to be expensive enough to induce planting, but cheap enough to entice soybean grinders to buy from local farmers. Yet, in April, imported beans were more than 20% cheaper than domestic beans. And soybean grinders are struggling to make a profit processing even imported beans, due to weak domestic demand from pork producers.

This means that the extra grains that China managed to produce last year have struggled to find a market. With production in 2022 up more than 20%, domestic soybean prices have fallen 15% since harvest and have remained low. The government blamed the decline on a larger-than-expected domestic harvest and weak demand.

With government storage efforts expected to end in April, future demand could fall further.

Each hectare of soybeans could mean fewer plantings of more productive corn, requiring more imports.

The yield of soybeans in China averages 130 kilograms per mu (0.07 hectare), a common unit of measurement in China. This is well below the productivity found in the United States or Brazil, and compares to 430 kilograms for a similar sized corn plot. The government is working with different regions on soybean varieties it hopes will boost productivity, but the targets are still far from competitive.

Grain Safety Risk

For now, with lower yields, it means that these soybeans reduce productivity” compared to other food crops, said Ma Wenfeng, senior analyst at Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultants. If you expand the planting of these seeds, you create more food security issues.”

The data shows that change may already be underway. Chinese corn imports more than doubled to a record high in 2020, then nearly quadrupled in 2021, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The move came as more farmers turned to growing soybeans from corn in the highest-producing regions.

Sowing more soybeans and less high-yield corn does not imply a higher risk for grain safety,” Ma asked.

As the new planting season is about to kick off, soybeans still do not look commercially attractive, farmers, analysts and traders said.

In the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, farmer Wang Lei decided to double his maize planting this year to around 400 mu, which translates to around 27 hectares.

I don’t consider soybeans because the production is low and the profits worse than corn,” Wang said.

He is not alone.

Planting intent doesn’t look very good for soybeans as earnings are still slim,” said Bian Tingting, an analyst at Mysteel Group, a commodity-focused data service. Demand is very stable and there are no signs of immediate improvement if storage stops, prices are likely to fall further.”

Ambitious targets

Officially, however, China aims to expand soybean planting area by another 10 million mu in the new year, up 6% from 2022, with the target of around 30% self-sufficiency. by 2032.

We will be grounded with our purpose, overcoming challenges and overcoming difficulties,” the agriculture ministry said.

For Zhang, the experience of seeing her maize crop die from an improperly applied herbicide last year was heartbreaking. But her local agriculture office urges her to try again.

I could still grow soybeans,” she said.