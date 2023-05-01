Donald Trump’s defense attorney in rape trial may have accidentally revealed motive





Common wisdom in the post-#MeToo era is that bullying an alleged rape victim is a bad image. So many legal experts were surprised when Donald Trump’s defense attorney Joe Tacopino tore up E. Jean Carroll on the witness stand Thursday in a civil trial for libel and rape of the former host reality show turned fascist coup leader. There was no misogynistic rape myth that Tacopino didn’t touch. His bullying became so severe that Judge Lewis Kaplan was forced to repeatedly interrupt and reprimand Tacopino.

“Tacopina was mocking, derogatory and dismissive,” former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner wrote to The Daily Beast.

“That’s not exactly the impression the Trump team wanted to leave on the jury on the way home,” defense attorney Robert Katzberg wrote to Slate.

Tacopino fell “into this other trap,” former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance told MSNBC on Saturday, “of getting the jury on her side and wanting to listen to her testimony.”

It may be misguided, but it’s no surprise that Trump would hire a lawyer committed to the strategy of outright misogyny. This is the same Trump who pushed Judge Brett Kavanaugh toward the answer by whining and screaming at equally credible attempted rape allegations. . Trump always thought it seemed “difficult” to be a coward who only bullies people who can’t fight back.

However, nagging an older woman isn’t just a bad look. By opting for maximum belligerence, Tacopino may have accidentally revealed a telling detail about why Trump allegedly raped Carroll in a locker room that day. Not because he was overwhelmed with lust. No, because Trump was angry at a perceived insult. We all know how much he loves revenge for imagined slights.

The crucial moment came during a back-and-forth between Carroll and Tacopino over a seemingly insignificant detail of the day. In her original story, Carroll described Trump asking her to try on lingerie, and her retort teases with “Youtry it on” and “it’s your color.”

Carroll used a standard bit of female self-protection, deflecting sexual overtures with jokes. She said it on the stand. “Laughter is a very good I use the word weapon to calm a man down if he has any erotic intent.” But Tacopino didn’t let go. He insisted on treating these jokes as if they were proof that Carroll is unbalanced when she was obviously stupid. He explained to her why she thought it was funny, forcing her to remind him that she had written an Emmy-winning skit for “Saturday Night Live” about men in lingerie.

Q: You wrote a scene for Saturday Night Live about a man putting lingerie on a suit?

A: About a man getting dressed in the bathroom and wearing his underwear.

Q: Over his costume?

A: No. He was just a man in his bathroom falling in love with himself in front of the mirror.

Q: For you, is it a scene similar to Donald Trump, in the middle of Bergdorf Goodman, with his suit, trying on a piece of women’s lingerie?

A: That’s how my mind works. This is how comedy is born. You take two opposing things, put them together, and it creates a new scene. That’s where the comedy comes from.

Q: Has this ever aired on Saturday Night Live?

A: Yes.

Q: When was that?

A; 1987, William Shatner played the role.

As I read this baffling exchange, I couldn’t help but begin to imagine how Trump, who we all know has a thin ego, would react to having a witty pretty woman teasing him. with jokes about putting on a teddy bear. there is no doubt. He would have felt emasculated. He would have been furious. He reportedly got angrier and angrier as she continued to joke. She probably thought they were having fun. In reality, she was dealing with an angry narcissist who can’t stand a joke.

Tacopino inadvertently answered questions that Carroll herself says haunt her: Why her? Why that day? Why would Trump turn violent so suddenly?

The lingerie jokes hold the answer: Trump felt humiliated by Carroll’s teasing. He wanted to put her in her place.

We all know how Trump reacts with exaggerated rage to perceived embarrassment, especially at the hands of those he considers inferior to himself. Think of his fury when President Barack Obama mocked Trump’s racist conspiracy theories at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner in 2011. Cameras captured Trump, who had been so proud of him for being invited, glaring with barely contained fury. Legend has it that this was one of the main reasons Trump decided to run, as an act of literal revenge.

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, during testimony before the House committee on Jan. 6, shared similar stories of Trump blowing up on perceived inferiors answering back to him. He threw himself on the neck of a Secret Service agent who refused to take him into the Capitol Riot, she reported. He threw ketchup on the wall when Attorney General Bill Barr dismissed his claims that the election was stolen, she said. Trump then proved his image of his bad temper, raging like a madman on Truth Social after his testimony. Indeed, his inability to stop his own public tantrums is the reason he is pursued by Carroll. She sued for defamation after similar public insults fueled by Trump’s rage.

Note that the other reported story of Trump going from groping to full-blown rape was also rooted not in lust, but in anger.

During her acrimonious divorce from Trump, Ivana Trump testified in a deposition that he raped her in a fit of rage, blaming her for her bad plastic surgery. “Does it hurt?” she remembers him saying afterwards, taunting her. She later withdrew the allegation, but Trump’s biographer points out that her child support payments were likely at risk if she did not recant.

Researchers who interview convicted rapists have repeatedly shown that men who commit rape tend to have a more hostile view of women. Rapists also tend to hold rigid ideas about gender roles, which makes them especially susceptible to perceived slights against their masculinity.

In other words, rape is less about sex and more about power and control. It’s a weapon that bad men use to dominate women. Trump, of course, also fits this model of toxic masculinity, believing women to be inferior and placing a lot of importance on maintaining his image as a manly man. It would be the least surprising thing in the world, given all that is known of him, that he reacted to harmless teasing by exploding in a violent rage. And rape is, unfortunately, a common way in which angry men prey on women.

It’s likely that the emasculating nature of the lingerie joke is why Tacopino continued to sue Carroll, even though her explanation of why she said those things is understandably trivial. As I wrote last week, Tacopino can’t defend Trump’s honor because he has none. So instead, he has to persuade the jury not to care about Carroll. Presumably, Tacopino is hoping that at least a few male jurors will also find lingerie jokes threatening enough to decide they hate Carroll enough to deny him justice. Unfortunately, this kind of victim-blaming strategy has worked a lot in the past. So strategically it makes sense, even if it’s morally bankrupt to go that route.

But the strategy is also risky for this reason. Tacopino just told the jury the likely story of what happened here: Trump got angry because a woman teased him and backfired on her. Since Trump is almost as famous for his gunslinging as he is for his lies, it’s easy to imagine. If the plaintiff’s attorneys return to this aspect in closing, Tacopino’s questions could be used to argue that Trump’s bruised ego prompted him to seek revenge through rape.

