After Trump pushes independent voters to Biden, he’ll need them again in 24





Although Donald J. Trump has been out of power for more than two years, stepping back as an all-consuming figure for many Americans, for Margot Copeland, an independent politician, he looms as overwhelmingly as ever. She would oppose Mr. Trump just as strongly in a 2024 rematch with President Biden as she did last time out.

I’m going to go to the polls and bring everyone else to the polls too, said Ms Copeland, a 67-year-old retiree who said she was appalled by the possible return to power of the 45th president. It is very important that Trump does not come back.

Meanwhile, Andrew Dickey, also a political independent who backed Mr Biden in 2020, said he was disappointed with the presidents’ current record, particularly his failure to wipe out student debt. (The Supreme Court is considering Mr. Bidens’ debt forgiveness program, but appeared skeptical during a hearing.) Mr. Dickey, a chef, owes $20,000 for his culinary training.

I think I might vote for a third, Mr Dickey, 35, said of a Trump-Biden rematch. There were a lot of things said from Bidens side that weren’t followed through. It was the normal smokescreen of the Democrats promising all that, and then nothing.

In Arizona’s Maricopa County, the most crucial county in one of the most important states on the 2024 election map, voters like Ms. Copeland and Mr. Dickey illustrate the electoral advantage and potential pitfalls for Mr. Biden as he begins his bid for a second term, which he announced last week.

The prospect of a Trump-Biden rematch in 2024 is Democrats’ biggest advantage in securing the vote. But the desire of some former Biden voters for an alternative, including a third-party candidate, poses a threat to the president.

In interviews last week with independents who voted for Mr. Biden, most praised his achievements and backed his re-election, some enthusiastically.

But there was a share of 2020 Biden voters who were disappointed and looking elsewhere.

I think we have bigger problems than just Trump’s re-election, said Richard Mocny, a retiree who switched from Republican to Independent after Mr. Trump’s rise, and who voted in 2020 for Mr. Biden. The polarization in this country is nothing short of fierce, he said. I think you have to watch some of the new third parties come up.

Recently, the No Labels group, which did not disclose its backers, qualified to appear on the Arizona ballot and raised concerns among some Democrats that it could field a spoiler candidate who would take away votes. to Mr. Biden.

Arizona’s independent voters, a sample of whom were polled after taking part in an earlier New York Times/Siena College poll, are sure to be just as essential to Mr. Biden next year as they were in 2020. His margin of 10,500 votes in Arizona, less than a percentage point, was his narrowest of any state. The Electoral College’s map of states likely to be most contested in 2024 has narrowed to a smaller handful than usual: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Independent Biden voters in Arizona said the economy was certainly a concern, including local $5 gas prices and, in some cases, their own struggling finances. But most Biden voters did not blame the president for the persistence of high inflation, which they said was largely beyond the White House’s control.

Many passionately agreed with Mr. Biden, as he said in his re-election launch video, that the Republican Party has been taken over by the far right, or as Mr. Biden called them extremists MAGA.

The entire Republican Party has gone so far to the right, said Sheri Schreckengost, 61, a legal assistant and political middleman, who in the past has occasionally voted for Republicans. Donald Trump changed all that for me, she says. As things stand, there’s no way to vote for a Republican.

Mr. Bidens’ victory in Arizona was only the second by a Democrat for president since 1948. Maricopa County was key to his victory. Mr. Biden flipped 60 precincts that voted for Mr. Trump in 2016. Most of the swing precincts are in the northern and southeastern suburbs of Phoenix, in an arc roughly outlined by a ring road known as the Loop 101.

Many suburban residents are newcomers to Arizona, and they’ve turned the former home base of Republican presidential hopefuls Barry Goldwater and John McCain into a purple state. There are the same concerns about Mr. Bidens’ age as elsewhere in the country.

In Mesa, a suburb with several neighborhoods that Mr. Biden has knocked down, Maren Hunt, 48, an independent voter who works as a librarian, said of the president, as she walked into a Trader Joes one evening, I think he has done a lot of good, but, you know, how much more does he have left?

Mr Biden, the oldest person to ever hold the Oval Office, would be 82 on inauguration day for a second term. Yet if it was a contest between Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump, who is only four years younger than the president, Ms. Hunt did not hesitate to vote. I will make sure to send out my ballot early, very early, she said.

Similarly, Dlorah Conover, who would prefer a Democratic candidate in the mold of Bernie Sanders, the Vermont progressive, who declined to run for president again in 2024 after two unsuccessful campaigns, said that in a Trump-Biden showdown , it would not be a contest.

He’s a despicable human being, said Ms Conover, 38, who plans to enter community college this month, of Mr Trump. Biden would win hands down with me.

Mr. Trump has a lot of support in Arizona. A poll of registered voters in the state in April by Public Opinion Strategies found that Mr. Biden was only one point ahead of Mr. Trump in a hypothetical game.

Despite the former presidents’ two indictments, a civil lawsuit charging him with rape and defamation, and an indictment tied to allegations he paid silent money to a porn star, the main Mr. Trump’s supporters are entrenched.

Lately, he has had increased support among Republicans against his main rival for the nomination, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. In a Trump-Biden rematch, Americans’ entrenched partisanship means that Mr. Trump could gain as much as Mr. Biden from an impulse to rally behind the candidate.

Barry Forbes, 75, an independent who leans Republican, would prefer Mr. DeSantis as a candidate, but he said he would back Mr. Trump, in part because of Mr. Bidens’ costly aid to Ukraine in his defending against Russian invaders a war we had nothing to do with, he said apart from Trader Joes.

A big part of Mr. Bidens’ 2020 pitch to voters was that he would narrow the deep divisions among Americans, which Mr. Trump had expressly exploited for political gain. Voters seem ready to judge him on the progress he has made.

I think he’s done wonders to bring our country together after Trump’s numbers tore us apart, said Jenifer Schuerman, 39, an independent voter and fifth-generation Arizonan.

Another independent who voted for Mr. Biden, Joel Uliassi, a 22-year-old student at Arizona State University, was less impressed. Biden ran on the idea that he would close the divide, he said. He was going to put us back together. From what I saw, we became more divided and separated.

Mr. Uliassi, a music student who plays the trumpet, said he grew discouraged about Mr. Biden during the chaotic 2021 pullout from Afghanistan, which is when ratings The president’s approval fell below the share of voters who dissented for the first time, a trend that continues.

I had hoped that this election would not be a repeat of the last election, but it seems that its rise to power is that, Mr. Uliassi said. If this was another Trump-Biden rematch, I would consider both candidates more this time.

