West warned ‘time is running out’ on Ukraine as China plots with Putin | World | News





Western leaders have been urged to show continued support for Ukraine, even in the event that a counter-offensive by Ukraine expected in the coming weeks fails to end the war, or China may “capitalize on the damage caused by Russia”. Dr Stepan Stepanenko, head of Britain’s Friends of Ukraine, said the only way to ensure Beijing and other authoritarian regimes around the world win their ideological war against Western values ​​is to back a clear victory for the EU. Ukraine versus Russia.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said: “A minor victory for Ukraine will be used as a tool by Russia and China. If that happens, the finger should be pointed not at Ukraine. but on its Western allies who wavered and delayed delivery of the tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and planes that Ukraine has been asking for for more than a year now. “Failure to secure a sizable victory for Ukraine will be used by China for diplomatic and other advantages. “We have seen China, Russia and Iran time and time again. They like to test the red lines imposed on them by the West. weapons to Russia and the attitude Iran has adopted towards Israel through the support of its proxy organizations such as Hezbollah, in defiance of calls to seize Iran’s nuclear program, to the endless rhetoric of destruction of the Jewish state. “Speaking of Russia, we cannot forget the beginning of the large-scale uplift of Ukraine, which Russia was warned against, and the rocket which may or may not have come from Russia and fell into Poland.”

He continued, “Speaking of China, those red lines are Taiwan, but also the support that China has given to Russia by supporting the Russian economy and potential or actual plans for arms deliveries to Russia. “China has already activated its extensive diplomatic network to negotiate on behalf of its minor allies. China has spoken on behalf of Iran, getting the Saudi Iran deal, we are seeing Chinese attempts to enter into negotiations with Israel regarding Iran and Iranian proxies in the Middle East, and of course we see relentless moves by China to negotiate peace between Ukraine and Russia on terms favorable to the Russians. “While Ukraine remains strong in the face of Chinese pressure for a ceasefire that would result in the loss of Ukrainian land and loss of face to the West, it must be realized that the only way to fend off Chinese attempts to capitalize on the damage caused by Russia and the destabilized world situation is to support a Ukrainian military victory.” But the expert warned: “It is now too late to provide significant assistance before Ukraine launches a counter-offensive in May this year, but since Ukraine has not declared that this offensive will be the end of the war, there is no doubt that the West must ensure continued support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia in the months to come.

“A good signal for the Chinese would be a long-term strategy of arming and economic support for Ukraine, until the end of the war. It is not a question of victory or defeat for Ukraine against Russia, but a matter of global order and western democratic states losing out to authoritarian regimes, with Ukraine being the unfortunate actor who has to sacrifice the lives of its citizens to defend western democracy.” This comes as China announced that it will send a Chinese government special representative on Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine and other countries to conduct in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the crisis. China released a 12-point document setting out its position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis on February 24, 2023, the first anniversary of the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. After a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, Xi also said that on the nuclear issue, all parties concerned must remain calm and exercise restraint, act genuinely in the interests of their own future and that of the humanity, and jointly manage the crisis. .

With rational thinking and voices being heard, it is important to seize the opportunity and create favorable conditions for the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, he urged. It is hoped that all parties will give serious thought to the Ukraine crisis and jointly explore ways to bring lasting peace and security to Europe through dialogue, Xi said. China will continue to facilitate peace talks and make efforts for an early ceasefire and restoration of peace, he pledged.

