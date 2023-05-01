Trump News Today: Trump bizarrely compares himself to Lincoln as he flies to Scotland to visit golf courses





Trump sexual assault accuser speaks out

Donald Trump bizarrely compared himself to President Abraham Lincoln during a rambling interview that aired on Fox News on Sunday night.

The former president told Life, Liberty & Levin that he was treated like the worst of all US presidents, even Mr Lincoln who was assassinated in a theater in Washington DC.

Abraham Lincoln, there was a civil war going on, but Abraham Lincoln was just reviled, he said. And now they say Trump has been treated the worst of all.

His comments preceded another busy week for the former president as he flew to Scotland, leaving behind his legal battles in the United States.

Mr Trump landed in Scotland on Monday morning for a tour of his golf resort at the Menie Estate, marking his first trip to the UK since 2019.

Meanwhile, back in her native New York, her civil rape trial will continue in her absence.

E magazine columnist Jean Carroll is suing Mr Trump for assault and defamation after he allegedly raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s. Ms Carroll will return to the stand for a third day of testimony on Monday morning .

Donald Trump has a problem.

He is currently facing no less than three lawsuits in civil and criminal courts in his former state of New York, and he can’t seem to keep quiet about any of them.

In several cases, the conduct of twice-impeached ex-presidents has drawn the attention of judges overseeing cases against him, most recently in a federal courtroom in New York, where District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday issued a stern warning to Trump’s lawyer. , Joe Tacopina.

The Independents Andrew Feinberg writes:

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is nearly ready to reveal his decision to enter the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, saying Sunday he would make an announcement on May 22.

Mr Scott did not say definitively that the hell was announcing his official campaign, but he told people gathered at a school in downtown Charleston at a town hall that he would make his decision at an event in about three weeks.

Scott, 57, is moving ever closer to officially entering the GOP nomination race, where he will join other announced candidates, including former President Donald Trump, the former governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson and anti-reawakening biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Another such is Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador and former governor of South Carolina who nominated Scott in 2012 to the Senate, where he is the only black Republican. Haley did not comment on Scott’s potential entry into the race, while Scott dismissed suggestions of any awkwardness in running against the former governor who nominated him to his Senate seat.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are among those planning to launch their own presidential campaigns in the coming months.

1682939735Pictured: Trump lands in Scotland

Trump arrives in Scotland

Trump arrives in Scotland

Trump arrives in Scotland

1682938835Donald Trump says it’s great to be home as he arrives in Scotland amid a host of lawsuits

Former US President Donald Trump has touched down in Scotland as he tours his golf courses ahead of a trip to Ireland.

Mr Trump touched down in Aberdeen on Monday morning after announcing he would open a spectacular second course at the Menie Estate in the northeast of the country.

He arrived at Aberdeen Airport around 11.30am and was greeted by two pipers, a red carpet and a 10-vehicle motorcade. He told reporters waiting on the tarmac, it’s great to be home, referring to Scotland being his mother’s home. He raised his fist in the air and then got into a vehicle that was waiting at the bottom of the plane’s steps.

Read the full story here:

1682938342 Trump says it’s great to be home ‘as he is joined by Eric Trump on a visit to Scotland

Donald Trump has claimed it was good to be home as he was joined by his son Eric Trump on his visit to Scotland.

The former president was greeted by bagpipes when his private plane landed on the tarmac at Aberdeen Airport on Monday morning.

He waved and raised his fist in the air as he stepped off the plane before making some comments to the waiting media.

It’s great to be home, he said, referring to Scotland being his mother’s home.

He then got into a waiting vehicle to drive to his golf course.

Trump's plane lands at Aberdeen airport

1682938235Trump issues new attack on DeSantis while insisting I don’t care if Florida Governor runs against him

Former President Donald Trump continued his adversarial campaign of attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the weekend, insisting that the politician who has been the target of his relentless gunfire poses no threat to him.

The ex-president posted his latest version of the state of the 2024 Republican primary on Truth Social late Sunday morning, writing that he didn’t care if Mr. DeSantis chose to run against him for the GOP nomination. .

I don’t care if Ron DeSanctus runs, but the problem is the bill he’s about to sign, which allows him to run without resigning as governor, totally weakens electoral integrity by Florida, Mr. Trump wrote, apparently now shortening the Ron DeSanctimonious nickname he had previously proposed to the governor.

Instead of getting tough and doing what people want (same day voting, voter ID, proof of citizenship, paper ballots, manual counting, etc.), this bill just dumps everything . This will allow dirty voter lists to get dirtier, weaken transparency, and be a complete mess. It’s simple, all we want is a free and fair election, and an honest count, he continued.

1682937287 Trump arrives in Scotland

Donald Trump landed in Scotland for his visit to his golf courses.

The former president landed in his private plane dubbed Trump Force One around 11:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. ET).

Trump lands in Scotland aboard his Trump Force One'

Trump's plane lands in Aberdeen

1682937035E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial against Trump resumes today

The civil rape trial filed by E Jean Carroll against Donald Trump will resume in New York today, after a day-long break on Friday.

The magazine columnist is suing Mr Trump for assault and defamation after he allegedly raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.

She says she and Mr. Trump ran into each other randomly in the store and chatted, before Mr. Trump pinned her against a wall in a locker room and sexually assaulted her.

Mr Trump denies the allegations.

Ms. Carroll will return to the stand for a third day of testimony on Monday morning.

1682936735Trump travels to Scotland to visit its golf courses

Donald Trump flew to Scotland, leaving behind his legal battles in the United States.

Mr Trump is expected to touch down in Scotland on Monday for a tour of his golf resort at the Menie Estate, marking his first trip to the UK since 2019.

1682936544Trump oddly compares himself to Lincoln

Donald Trump bizarrely compared himself to President Abraham Lincoln during a rambling interview that aired on Fox News on Sunday night.

The former president told Life, Liberty & Levin that he was treated like the worst of all US presidents, even Mr Lincoln who was assassinated in a theater in Washington DC.

Abraham Lincoln, there was a civil war going on, but Abraham Lincoln was just reviled, he said. And now they say Trump has been treated the worst of all.

