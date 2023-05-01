Turkish army in Syria kills ISIS leader





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Turkish forces in Syria have killed the leader of the Islamic terror group ISIS. Erdogan said the group’s leader, Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, was neutralized on Saturday as part of a Turkish intelligence operation. Agents are believed to have killed the terrorist leader in Jindires, a town in northern Syria, about six kilometers from the Turkish border, the Sun UK reported. Erdogan told the TRT Turk television channel on Sunday that this individual was neutralized in an operation carried out by Turkey’s national intelligence organization in Syria. MIT (the National Intelligence Organization) has been tracking the so-called leader of Daesh, Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, for a long time. The operation reportedly targeted an abandoned farmhouse that served as an Islamic school. The mission took place around 1 a.m. Saturday and reportedly involved Turkish forces storming the house and clashing with Islamic State fighters. It was reported that they could have surrounded Al-Qurashi who then blew himself up with explosives strapped to his body. Local residents say the clashes lasted about an hour before a loud explosion was heard. Al-Qurashi became the fourth leader of the Islamic State in November, when the group announced the death of its predecessor, Abu al-Hasan al-Hashmi al-Qurayshi – who was killed fighting in Syria. Islamic State founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by US forces in October 2019. After years of hiding, US troops managed to find Baghdadi in his lair in northwestern Syria. The huge raid used eight helicopters carrying 70 elite Delta Force soldiers who descended on a booby-trapped compound and cornered the tyrant. Baghdadi was chased by an attack dog into a secret tunnel with his own children, where the sick fanatic ignited his suicide vest killing himself and his children. At its peak in 2014, ISIS occupied about a third of Syria and Iraq, triggering a major humanitarian crisis and waves of terrorist attacks around the world. The terror group now controls only small pockets of land in eastern Syria’s rural hinterland after being driven out of much of its former territory. The last Islamic State militants continue to launch sporadic attacks in the war-weary country. News of Al-Qurashi’s killing by Turkish forces comes as Erdogan faces an uphill battle to secure another electoral victory after more than 20 years in power. The opposition parties have regrouped behind an alternative candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who seems to have the advantage in the latest opinion polls. The incumbent leader has faced the strain of devastation from twin earthquakes that claimed more than 500,000 lives and spiraling inflation.

