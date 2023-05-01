After Congress Speaker’s ‘venomous snake’ beard to PM Modi, his son calls him ‘nalayak beta’

Days after Mallikarjun Kharge stoked a massive row comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a ‘poisonous snake’, the Congress President’s son Priyank Kharge on Monday outdid his father in describing the incumbent as the country’s top military officer as “nalayak beta” (useless son).

“…When Prime Minister Modi came to Kalaburgi, he said, Aap sab dariye mat, Banjara community ka ek beta Delhi mein baitha hai (Have no fear, a son of the Banjara community is sitting in Delhi ). Aisa nalayak beta baithega toh ghar kaise chalega (if the son is useless, how will the house be run)? said Priyank Kharge. Earlier, Priyank’s father and Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge compared Prime Minister Modi to a “venomous snake”. However, he later released a clarification on his remark, saying his statement was not intended to hurt anyone’s feelings.

“PM Modi is like a ‘poisonous snake’. You could check whether his posion or not. But if you lick him, you are dead,” Kharge had said at a campaign rally.

BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje said in a campaign speech that Prime Minister Modi was a poisonous snake. Now his son has taken it a step further, calling him a ‘nalayak beta’. Priyanka Gandhi called Prime Minister Modi Hitler. Congress should know that he is not the Prime Minister of BJP but of all India. The people of Karnataka love it. They’ve shown their respect to him (at roadshows) over the past two days.

Addressing Congress strongly for likening him to a poisonous snake, Prime Minister Modi said on Sunday that the people of Karnataka would give the big old party an “appropriate response” in the upcoming assembly elections.

Lashing out at Congress, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today, as I fight corruption, Congress cannot stand it. They are threatening me now. They say “Modi teri kabra khudegi” (your grave will be dug). It seems that the only topic of Congress discussion in Karnataka is snake poison. They compare me to a snake and ask for votes on it. For me the locals are like Lord Shiva. I prefer to be the serpent adorning the necks of people whom I consider to be a god. The people of Karnataka will give them an appropriate response on May 10.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly polls will take place on May 13.