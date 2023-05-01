Texas Voters Won’t Be Excited About Joe Biden and Donald Trump’s Rematch





President Joe Biden is up for re-election and could be heading for a rematch against Donald Trump, the former president he defeated in 2020.

That’s not good news for Americans tired of Trump-era politics, which means Republicans and Democrats in Texas may have to provide their own energy in 2024.

For many, Biden, 80, and Trump, 76, represent the same old, the same old.

A recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that only 47% of Democrats believe Biden should run in 2024. Still, 81% of respondents said they would be likely to support him if he becomes the candidate.

Presidential elections push voters to the polls at a higher rate than midterm or municipal elections. The candidate at the top will set the tone for the downvoting contests.

It’s hard to imagine there will be an unusual wave of enthusiasm, said Jim Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas.

However, the presidential race remains the biggest show on the ballot, and voters will find ways to be motivated, Henson noted.

There is energy in this race. It’s a kind of negative energy that comes from people’s disdain for the candidate from other parties, he said. The question is: what is the indirect consequence of this dynamic?

In Texas, Democrats are wondering if Biden is bringing in the ponytails to close the gap with Republicans who have dominated the state since 2003.

Biden is not an exciting candidate. He wasn’t when he won in 2020. But supporters hope his consistent leadership will help the candidates he runs with. He faces mild opposition in the Democratic primary.

Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels (left) presents President Joe Biden with a jersey during the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy presentation at the Air Force Academy in the East Room of the White House on April 28 in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Rebecca Acua, who in 2020 was state director of the Bidens general election campaign in Texas, said: Don’t underestimate how many people get excited about a president who delivers and does it with dignity.

It is a great comfort that he is a candidate for re-election. He’s what we need right now, Acuna said.

Heading into the 2020 election, Texas was portrayed as a battleground with Republicans seeking to hold power and Democrats trying to win their first statewide race since 1994.

Much of the hype that year was generated by the 2018 midterm elections, when Democrats won 12 seats in the Legislative Assembly, and former U.S. Representative Beto ORourke found himself less than 2.6 percentage points from Ted Cruz, who is up for re-election next year.

In his 2020 re-election bid against former Air Force fighter pilot MJ Hegar, Sen. John Cornyn warned Republicans that Texas was up for grabs, which could have been part worry and part tactic fundraising.

Republicans have taken the election cycle seriously. With Trump leading the ticket, the GOP retained power with high turnout. Cornyn beat Hegar by 10 percentage points.

Cornyns 5.9 million votes was the highest of any non-judicial candidate in Texas history. Hegar, with 4.8 million, got more votes than ORourke in 2018 and 2022, when he lost the gubernatorial race to Republican Greg Abbott.

The threat from the Democrats was not exaggerated. The Republicans turned on their machines and Trump, at least in Texas, had a more formidable following than Biden.

If Biden couldn’t lead Texas Democrats to victory in 2020, hell will be hard pressed to do so in 2024. For some voters, the thrill is gone, if it ever was there.

Polls show Bidens’ job approval rating underwater, and most people think the country is heading in the wrong direction. He campaigns on his accomplishments and his belief that America’s soul-healing work is not done.

Some Democrats say Bidens’ record and the power of the presidency helps. In 2020, Biden and other Democrats have been successful in attracting young voters nationwide, according to Kathleen Thompson, executive director of the liberal group called Progress Texas.

Progressives see many Democrats as high potentials, but the sure win is President Biden, Thompson said. In 2020, young voters have broken turnout records and can vote again for Biden and the Democrats by fighting for free and fair elections, abortion rights, environmental justice and equality under the law.

After Donald Trump was arraigned in New York criminal court, Plano supporter Clint Cook climbed to the top of a traffic controller box to wave his flag at passing cars on the corner of Preston Road and Parker Road in Plano on April 4. (Tom Fox / Staff Photographer)

On the Republican side, Trump has a big lead in the GOP primary against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to officially announce his candidacy in the coming weeks.

If DeSantis can unseat Trump, he would represent a new candidacy that many Americans are looking for, although his politics may attract skeptics.

With Trump as their nominee, Republicans will be stuck with his legal baggage that includes an indictment in New York tied to silent money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and investigations into election tampering in Georgia. and poor management of classified documents. This investigation is being led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, whom Trump has called mad, a monster and a terrorist.

On the campaign trail, Trump will continue to insist that the 2020 election was stolen from him, a look back that could hurt him as a general election candidate.

But Trump has a loyal following and should not be underestimated, especially with Bidens’ unpopularity.

Texas’ most interesting run on the ballot is Cruz’s bid for a third term in the Senate.

He is a sworn enemy of the Lone Star Democrats.

U.S. Representative Colin Allred, in his third term, plans to challenge Cruz. Other potential candidates include State Senator Roland Gutierrez, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro.

If Biden and Trump are the top picks, voters in Texas could be focused on a spot in the ballot.

