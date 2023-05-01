Ronna McDaniel downplays leaked 2022 GOP post-mortem draft that omitted Donald Trump





Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel downplayed a draft post-mortem note from the party that apparently did not mention former President Donald Trump.

A draft internal memo reportedly concluded that one of the causes of the GOP’s lackluster performance in 2022 was voters’ unwillingness to “re-bind previous elections.” The memo, obtained by The Washington Post, did not mention Trump by name, a point of contention among some members.

RONNA MCDANIEL REJECTS TRUMP’S THREAT TO SKIP DEBATES: ‘IT’S HIS CHOICE’

Asked about criticism of Trump’s omission from the internal study, McDaniel said there was no final report yet, leaving the door open for possible additions to the memo. McDaniel then quickly moved on to her own assessment of the party’s 2022 midterm election woes.

“Independents didn’t break our path, which has to happen if we’re going to win in 2024, which is usually the cause of this red wave. And abortion was a big issue in key states like Michigan and La Pennsylvania,” McDaniel told Fox. News Sunday. “The advice we’re going to give our candidates is that you have to tackle this head-on.”

“What abortion is a bad idea for a Democrat nine months, eight months, seven months they can’t even articulate an abortion that is a bad idea,” she added.

McDaniel has delivered his message on abortion in the past. She noted that the issue can be “uncomfortable” to discuss, but not doing so helps Democrats push their narrative.

At one point, McDaniel was asked about the party’s approach to early voting and ballot collection. Trump has spoken out against the use of these procedures, but recently admitted the party needs to change its strategy on this front to win.

McDaniel avoided commenting on Trump’s stance on early voting and argued the GOP needed to invest in the election process earlier.

“Democrats, they’ll invest more in this. Republican investors are waiting for the nominee to be chosen and the primaries to be over, and Democrats are still investing in the process. That’s why the RNC is so critical. You need to invest early if you I will educate voters and talk to them early about the importance of banking votes,” she said.

