Erdogan: Turkish forces kill Daesh leader in Syria





CAIRO: Sudan’s warring generals have agreed to send representatives for negotiations, potentially in Saudi Arabia, the top United Nations official in the country told The Associated Press on Monday, even as the two sides s clashed in the capital despite another three-day extension of a fragile ceasefire.

The talks will initially focus on establishing a stable and reliable ceasefire monitored by domestic and international monitors, Volker Perthes said. A series of temporary truces over the past week has only defused fighting in some areas, while in others fierce fighting has continued to drive civilians from their homes and plunge the country into a humanitarian crisis.

Perthes warned that the logistics for the talks were still being worked out. So far, only the military has announced its readiness to join the talks, with no public word from its adversary, the rapid support paramilitary forces. Any talks would be the first major sign of progress since fighting broke out on April 15 between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the RSF, led by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. About 530 people, including civilians and combatants, have since been killed, and another 4,500 injured, the Sudanese health ministry said.

The United States, meanwhile, carried out its first evacuation of American civilians from Sudan. Monitored by US military drones, a group of Americans made the perilous road trip from the capital, Khartoum, to the Red Sea city of Port Sudan. On Monday, a US Navy fast transport ship ferried 308 evacuees from Port Sudan to the Saudi port of Jeddah, according to Saudi officials.

Explosions and gunfire echoed through parts of Khartoum and its neighboring city, Omdurman, on Monday, residents said. The two sides announced on Sunday night that they would honor a 72-hour extension to their nominal ceasefire from last week. The United States and Saudi Arabia have waged a concerted international campaign to get the general to stop fighting and then engage in deeper negotiations to resolve the crisis.

Speaking from Port Sudan, the UN envoy to Perthes said they still faced daunting challenges in getting the two sides to respect the truce.

It is always important to connect the two sides and to have both sides commit to a ceasefire so that it is clear that fighting and acting, moving forward and trying to gain ground is in fact a violation of the ceasefire, he said. One possibility was to establish a mechanism to monitor a ceasefire that includes Sudanese and foreign monitors, but that must be negotiated, he said.

Ceasefire entrenchment talks could take place in Saudi Arabia or South Sudan, he said, adding that the former could be logistically easier as it has close ties with the two parts.

But even the talks in Saudi Arabia present challenges, he said, because each side needs safe passage through the other’s territory to reach the talks. It is very difficult in a situation where there is a lack of confidence, he said.

The battle between the generals for control has thrown Sudan into chaos.

Tens of thousands of Sudanese have fled the fighting, especially in Khartoum and Omdurman. Many headed for the northern borders with Egypt or for Port Sudan. Foreign governments have also evacuated their citizens from Sudan.

Many fear the fighting could escalate, dragging others into a country where multiple armed groups exist and have fought several civil wars over the past decade.

There is a risk that if this continues, that in the shadow of this war between two military, other forces, tribal forces, political forces will be mobilized and take sides opportunistically, Perthes said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2295591/middle-east The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos