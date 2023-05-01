As a peacemaker in Ukraine, China would gain influence in the new world order

1/2

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 20. File photo by Kremlin Pool/UPI | License picture

May 1 (UPI) — After more than a year without direct communication, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation on Wednesday. According to the Chinese register of the call, “the two sides exchanged views on Sino-Ukrainian relations and the Ukrainian crisis”, but globally it has been seen as an attempt by Beijing to step in as a peacemaker.

Meanwhile, Zelensky tweeted that he “had a long and meaningful phone call” with Xi, and later extended on his Telegram channel, saying that particular attention was “paid to ways of possible cooperation to bring about a just and lasting peace for Ukraine”.

The most concrete result of the call is Xi Confirmation that China will appoint a special representative for Eurasian affairs in Ukraine “to have in-depth communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis”. At the very least, it signals that China is getting serious about its mediation efforts and sees the timing as opportune for it, especially given the growing tensions within the Western alliance and doubts about the success of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

China’s move is another indication of a changing international order that Beijing is eager, and increasingly able, to shape. What is immediately at stake for China is its relationship with the European Union. For EU member states, the war in Ukraine, including a possible further escalation, is a much more acute security concern than it is for China. European officials have repeatedly urged Beijing to use its leverage over Moscow to ‘bring Russia to its senses’, like French President Emmanuel Macron put during his recent visit to China.

Other senior EU officials, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to the President of the European Council Charles Michel and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Joseph Borrell also left no doubt that China’s position on the war in Ukraine will shape the future of EU-China relations. Given the importance of the EU and China for each other economicallyboth parties have an interest in a stable and constructive relationship.

China-EU relations are of course part of a larger picture of relations between China and the West. Yet even here there are signs of a possible opening. US Treasury Secretary Jane Yellen recognized that “negotiating the contours of engagement between major powers is difficult,” but also noted that Beijing and Washington “can find a way forward if China is also willing to play its part.”

Xi-Zelenskiy’s phone call is part of a cautious and fragile choreography of moves that could gradually see more effective handling of the war in Ukraine that would initially prevent further escalation and eventually pave the way for regulations. While this would not resolve all contentious issues in China-Western relations, it would remove a particularly problematic issue from the list of immediate concerns.

At the same time, China needs Russia as leverage in its grand power competition with the West, and Xi is unlikely to abandon his partnership with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But China also needs a more controllable Russia, which means China needs to end the war in Ukraine, which still has the potential to escalate. By reigning in Russia over Ukraine, Xi can firmly establish China as an indispensable guarantor of lasting security and stability in Europe.

Risks for the West

If the Chinese initiative benefits from doubt in Brussels and Washington and gains traction in Kyiv and Moscow, it gives Beijing a major opportunity to start shaping a new Eurasian security order. While the West may be able and willing to contain the Kremlin militarily and isolate Russia economically, Xi will have a major role to play in Putin’s political management.

In other words, Beijing’s calculation may well be that for Europe to regain some stability and security, China’s cooperation will be essential. This in no way diminishes the importance of the transatlantic security relationship embodied by NATO, but it would mean a recognition of the fundamentally changed dynamics of the European order and the far more critical role of China within it.

Reaching a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine may take time and require more than simple mediation from Beijing. But even an end to the fighting in Ukraine in the form of a stable ceasefire could benefit China. Such an intermediate outcome would make it more likely, for example, that the Black Sea Agreement, which allows Ukraine to export its grain, would again be extended, alleviating the global food crisis. This would cement China’s influence and leadership in the developing world, further cementing its status as a major power broker in the new bipolar order outlined in a 2019 white paper. China and the World in the New Era.

A new international order

While China’s more open engagement in mediation efforts to end the war in Ukraine could significantly advance Beijing’s vision of a new international order, it is not without risks for Xi. Like Zelensky noted in his appeal with Xi, “the territorial integrity of Ukraine must be restored within the 1991 borders”. Russia’s predictable reaction, book by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was to accuse Ukraine of linking its willingness to negotiate “to ultimatums containing… unrealistic demands”.

Ultimately, the question for Beijing, which has always affirmed its support for international standards of sovereignty and territorial integrity, is whether it can find a way to square the circle between the internationally isolated the insistence that its illegal war and land grabbing in Ukraine be recognized; and kyiv’s legitimate demand that its borders not be subject to forcible change.

This is a fundamental question for the European and world order, and since 1975 Helsinki Final Act the inviolability of borders was the founding principle of European security. Whatever the fate of China’s mediation efforts in the war, they will be a major test of the skills and influence of Chinese diplomats and they will indicate how China intends to play its future role in a reimagined Eurasia.

Stefan Wolff is Professor of International Security at University of Birmingham. Tetyana Malayarenko is Professor of International Relations and Jean Monnet Professor of European Security at the Law Academy of Odessa National University.

This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read it original article.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.