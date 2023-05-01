Donald Trump calls for a mistrial in the civil case of rape accuser Carroll





Donald Trump has asked for a mistrial in a civil case where writer E. Jean Carroll accuses him of rape and defamation, saying the judge made a series of unfair and damaging rulings against him.

Key Points: A mistrial has been requested by Donald Trump’s attorney His lawyer says the judge interfered with his ability to defend Mr Trump Case set to resume on Monday

In an 18-page letter filed early Monday in Manhattan federal court, Mr Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, accused US District Judge Lewis Kaplan of bias against the former US president, including including in the presence of the jury.

He said the effect of Mr Kaplan’s rulings ‘shows a deeper bias for one side over another’, including in comments where the judge ‘openly expresses favouritism’.

Mr. Tacopina said that if a mistrial is not granted, Mr. Kaplan should correct the record and give him more freedom to cross-examine Ms. Carroll.

Lawyers for Ms. Carroll did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Applications for a mistrial are often lengthy, including when based on the judge’s own statements.

Such requests also often form the basis for possible appeals.

Ms Carroll claims Mr Trump raped her nearly three decades ago in a department store dressing room. (AP: Seth Wenig)

Ms Carroll, 79, accused Mr Trump, 76, of raping her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in late 1995 or early 1996 and then undermining her credibility and career by lying about it online.

His defamation claim relates to an October 2022 post on Mr. Trump’s Truth Social platform, where Mr. Trump called Ms. Carroll’s case a “complete scam” and a “hoax and lie.”

Mr. Trump has always maintained that the rape never happened.

Mr Tacopina said Mr Kaplan should have let him question Ms Carroll about why she did not seek security camera footage of the alleged rape and why she did not tell the police .

He also took issue with Mr. Kaplan’s handling of outside jurors’ attendance of a Twitter post from Mr. Trump’s son, Eric, about how LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman was helping fund his case.

Mr Tacopina called Eric Trump’s tweet protected speech and objected to Mr Kaplan’s claim that the tweet could leave Donald Trump “in danger” and that “certain relevant US laws” may be involved.

The trial is expected to resume later on Monday, with Ms Carroll facing a second day of cross-examination by Mr Tacopina.

Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-05-01/apn-trump-civil-case/102289856 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos