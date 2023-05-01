Karnataka Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ridicules JD(S) as Congress B team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mandya Sumalatha MP, BJP leaders R. Ashok and CP Yogeshwar during a campaign rally near Mattikere-Shettihalli in Channapatna taluk of Ramanagara district on Sunday. | Photo credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked Channapatna, the Janata Dal (secular) stronghold where HD Kumaraswamy party leader is contesting, on Sunday to launch a tirade against the regional team and described it as the Congress B team.

Addressing an election convention in Channapatna, Ramanagara district, Mr Modi alleged: “Every vote cast for JD(S) is a vote for Congress and will bring instability. Although they are perceived as different, their hearts remain united and increase corruption. In Delhi, they are together. These unstable governments are formed to plunder (people) and not for development. The JD(S) and the Congress are at the root of Karnataka’s instability.

Karnataka is a sort of ATM for the JD(S) and the Congress. However, the BJP sees Karnataka as an important engine of growth for the country. This election is very special and will decide the development of states for the next 25 years. This election aims to make Karnataka the number one state, and only the BJP can do that, he claimed.

While Mr Modi had avoided an attack on the JD(S) at his previous rally in Mandya by focusing his attention on the Congress, he chose on Sunday to tackle the regional team of Channapatna where the candidate is located. of the BJP, former minister CP Yogeshwar. confront Mr. Kumaraswamy.

The JD(S) has made Ramanagara district its stronghold as in 2018 the party won three out of four seats in this Vokkaliga-dominated district in the Old Mysuru region.

Ridiculing the JD(S), Mr Modi reminded the crowd of the regional parties’ communiqué where he said that with 15 to 20 seats, the party would become a kingmaker. It will create instability and only one family will benefit, but hundreds of thousands of families in the state will suffer. When the JD(S) and Congress form governments, only certain special families receive benefits. However, the BJP treats every family in India and Karnataka as its own family, he said.

Asking voters to beware of the two opposition parties, he said it was Congress policy to abandon pro-people programs launched by the BJP.

Congress is like a reverse gear for all important announcements. The JD(S) is like a B team that will accept what Congress does. Karnataka cannot go the other way; people should be careful of them, the prime minister said.

Incidentally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had branded the JD(S) as the BJP’s B team in the 2018 elections.

False warranties

Remarking that deception is another name for Congress, the prime minister said that every party guarantee was a pack of lies. Congress has a reputation for misleading farmers. Before the 2008 elections, he announced the Loan Forgiveness Program. While the bogus scheme helped those with Congress, millions of farmers did not benefit because the doors of the banks remained closed to them. This is the record of Congress.

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress had announced 1,500 incentives for women ahead of the election and this was to be implemented at the first Cabinet meeting. However, at this meeting, the price of diesel was increased. Until today, women are waiting for these 1,500.

The prime minister then addressed a convention in Belur of Hassan district, which is also a JD(S) stronghold, and continued the tirade against the regional outfit.

Addressing a rally near Ibbeedu near Belur in Hassan district on Sunday, Mr Modi said the JD(S) was a private party with limited liability of one family.