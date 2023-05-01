Trump seeks a mistrial in the rape trial of E. John Carroll





In a letter filed early Monday, lawyers for former President Donald Trump argued for a mistrial in his civil battery and libel lawsuit, alleging the judge made “widespread unjust and prejudicial rulings” against him.

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll is suing the former president, alleging he raped her in the 1990s and then defamed her when she came forward in 2019. Trump has denied the allegations.

Carroll testified last week that “Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen.”

In a letter to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit or, instead, “correct the record for each instance in which the Court misinterpreted the facts.” of this case to the jury.” and “enable counsel for the defendant greater latitude in cross-examining the plaintiff and her witnesses.”

Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves as jury selection is due to begin in the libel case against former US President Donald Trump brought by Carroll, who accused him of raping her in the 1990s, in front of Manhattan Federal Court in New York on April 25, 2023 KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Tacopina’s letter accused Kaplan of “bolstering” Carroll’s testimony by inappropriately raising objections to some of Tacopina’s questions to Carroll, and said a potential future witness should be barred from testifying. He said what Carroll and Kaplan’s attorneys considered “argumentative” questions were in fact consistent with “well-established and accepted” methods of cross-examination.

Many of the sustained objections arose when Tacopina questioned Carroll about her account of the alleged attack, questioning her testimony that she had not shouted, and expressing doubts about Carroll’s testimony that the department store, Bergdorf Goodman, was relatively empty at the time of the attack. .

Tacopina also cited a statement Carroll made during her testimony in which she said Trump had accused her of being “a Democratic operative” and asked the judge to find that she was opening the door to questioning about the financial support for Carroll’s litigation against Trump. previously received from a billionaire entrepreneur who frequently donated to Democratic causes. Kaplan previously banned Tacopina from raising entrepreneur Reid Hoffman.

Carroll alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her at a Bergdorf Goodman store in 1995 or 1996. The civil suit stems from a lawsuit filed in November 2022, after New York passed a law that eliminated for a year the time limit for prescription for adults who claim they have been sexually assaulted. A previous lawsuit filed by Carroll in 2019 is still pending.

“He shattered my reputation,” Carroll said last week.

Trump Investigations More More Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/e-jean-carroll-rape-lawsuit-donald-trump-lawyers-mistrial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos