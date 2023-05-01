Hang on to Ukraine, or China will hang on us separately

Western policy on China misunderstands the regime and its thinking. We cannot dictate Beijing’s approach, but we can strongly influence it.

Two major errors continually infect Western analyzes of China’s perspective on Russia’s war in Ukraine:

This China supports RussiaAnd that the West cannot afford to waste resources on helping Ukraine when the real long-term threat is China.

The first mistake leads to a distant approach by China to Ukraine when we should rather seek to enlist China to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and economic development, while discouraging any temptation to take the view of Russia on the conflict.

The second mistake implies that we should decrease Western support for Ukraine, which would only serve to encourage China’s ambitions to take Taiwan, and thus increase the costs to the West in any future conflict there.

Why do we fall into these traps? Because we look at Chinese actions or inactions through the lens of our own wishes and fears, rather than China. The starting point for thinking about Chinese policy regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine is Chinese interests. These are complex and do not fit neatly into the dividing lines of Western political thought.

More importantly, China is confident that it is a rising power that will achieve global dominance in the coming decades. He need not act in haste, for time is on his side. He need not act out of fear, for his power grows while the strength of the rest of the world diminishes. He doesn’t need to woo others, because others will be drawn to China’s growing power regardless of his actions. He deeply believes that Taiwan is a part of China recognized by the rest of the world through the One China Policy and it is only a matter of time before Taiwan is under Beijing’s control, as it is. is already the case with Hong Kong.

This could not have been more clearly displayed than in President Xis visit to Moscow in March. It is clear from the speeches as well as the body language that China sees Russia as a dependent and inferior partner. She doesn’t need anything from Russia that she can’t buy with money, which Russia desperately needs. Yet Russia also yearns for at least the appearance of greater political and military support from China, which China has no interest in giving. Indeed, holding back gives China leverage to negotiate better deals with Russia.

Some of this Chinese thinking is not just transactional but about values. China does not respect Russia because the Kremlin does not care for the Russian people or the Russian state. China deeply cares about its people not as individuals but as a society. It strives to lift them out of poverty, improve education, infrastructure, health care, the environment and security. It invests to become the world leader in technological innovation. China takes its society seriously, even as it oppresses individuals who fight for freedom and democracy against direct government control. Russia is not investing in its own company at all, and China sees this decline and thinks it works to its advantage.

Another element of Chinese policy is to shape world opinion on its ambitions to absorb Taiwan. China staunchly defends state sovereignty and territorial integrity because it aligns with its position that Taiwan rightfully belongs to the government in Beijing. Most countries accept it through their one China policies. China is vigorously pushing other nations around the world to recognize the Beijing government and not the Taipei government. Supporting Russia in denying the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, which Russia had previously recognized as an independent state, within its agreed borders would be against Chinese interests.

China wants to see the West’s global economic and political leadership diminished. Russia’s full invasion of Ukraine has produced the opposite effect: the West is more united and active than it would have been had Russia not invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

China has far greater economic interests in Europe and the United States than in Russia. (Trade with Russia has skyrockets since the beginning of the total war, but the combined trade of the United States and Europe with China is at least 10 times bigger.) Of course, China will do business with Russia if it is profitable and does not risk Western sanctions. But if the choice is between Russia and sanctions, China will choose to do business with the West.

China slightly alarmed that Russia is destroying Ukraine and committing heinous acts war crimes In the process. Faced with a similar choice, China would much rather absorb a wealthy Taiwan than a destroyed and impoverished Taiwan and believes that ultimately such an outcome is inevitable. She also wants the Taiwanese to reconcile with Beijing a hope that the Kremlin has forever destroyed with regard to the Ukrainian people. Moreover, the international opprobrium which attaches to Russia because of its war crimes, for example, Indictment of Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court is not something that China wants to attach to its image.

China also deeply values ​​the neutral broker image of a country that rises above the Russian-American dispute over Ukraine. With Russia on one side and US-led Western countries on the other, this gives China an opportunity to portray itself as an impartial and honest mediator in the eyes of the rest of the world. The realism of such peace brokering is irrelevant, the positioning favors Chinese interests.

Given this understanding of the Chinese outlook, how should the West act? He is expected to invite China to UK-hosted Ukraine in June recovery conference, and clarify that China can participate on an equal footing with any other nation in supporting Ukraine’s economic recovery, which means it will be disqualified if it backs Russia in the war. He is expected to commend China’s interest in negotiating a peace agreement while stressing that the first step, in line with China’s call for respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, is the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Ukrainian territory.

The West should also reject the misconception that it faces a choice between prioritizing deterrence against China or helping Ukraine defeat Russia. What happens in Ukraine affects China’s overall strategy. China watches Russia’s war against Ukraine and Western support with great interest.

So far, China can observe that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has not achieved its goals, weakened Russia for a generation, strengthened Ukraine’s sense of identity and awakened the West from its usual slumber. If this is indeed the result of Russian aggression, something that is still up in the air, China will be more cautious about its approach to territorial expansion in Asia.

On the other hand, what happens if the current situation is reversed? If Russia succeeds in taking Ukrainian territory, maintaining its own regime while forcing a change in the government in Kiev, while the West abandons its support for Ukraine after less than two years, the message to the communist government of Being would be to take over Taiwan as soon as possible. This would signal that despite the short-term costs, the Chinese regime can quite easily overcome any short-term costs. It would be a disastrous signal to send.

The West must therefore recognize that Chinese war aid to Russia is far from a certainty and is indeed something we can influence through our own actions. Prompt and decisive aid will do more to deter Chinese aggression in Asia than any waiver by our Ukrainian friends will ever do.

Ambassador Kurt Volkeris Distinguished Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. A leading expert on U.S. foreign and national security policy, he served as U.S. Special Representative for Negotiations with Ukraine from 2017-2019 and U.S. Ambassador to NATO from 2008 to 2009.

Europes Edge is CEPA’s online journal covering critical topics on the role of foreign policy in Europe and North America. All opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position or views of the institutions they represent or of the Center for European Policy Analysis.