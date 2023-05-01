What you need to know about the trial of E. Jean Carrolls versus Donald Trump





The case of writer E. Jean Carrolls accusing Donald J. Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room continues Monday in Federal District Court in Manhattan.

The case against the former president, who has denied any wrongdoing, began last Tuesday and was expected to last one to two weeks. Lawyers for Mr. Trump filed a motion to have the trial dismissed on Monday, arguing that the court had made widespread unfair and prejudicial rulings.

Here’s what you need to know about the trial so far:

The accusation

Ms Carroll, a former advice columnist for Elle magazine, says she visited the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman, where she was a regular customer, one evening in the mid-1990s.

As she exited through a revolving side door on 58th Street, Mr Trump entered through the same door and recognized her, according to the costume, and persuaded her to help him buy a present for a friend . She accused the former president of assaulting her in a dressing room in the lingerie department.

Monday morning movement

Mr. Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, filed the motion asking Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to declare a mistrial. Among other complaints, Mr. Tacopina argued that the judge mischaracterized the evidence to favor Ms. Carroll and inappropriately bolster her testimony; allowed it to note that Mr. Trump had two tables of attorneys while prohibiting the defense from noting that it had a similar number; and erroneously argued argumentative objections to his questions.

While the defendant recognizes that the court has evidentiary discretion, Mr. Tacopina wrote, there comes a time when the cumulative effect of its unilateral decisions manifests a deeper bias toward one side or another.

Heartbreaking testimony

Since the lawyers made their opening statements last week, Ms Carroll has been the main witness. She told her story in graphic detail.

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen, Ms Carroll said. He lied and ruined my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.

Ms Carroll testified that she told two friends about her experience within a day of the attack. One of them told her that she had been raped and that she had to go to the police. A second told him not to tell anyone because Mr. Trump was powerful and had a team of lawyers who would bury him.

She kept quiet for decades before writing about the event in a 2019 memoir.

Skeptical Questions

On Thursday, Mr. Tacopina began his cross-examination. In questioning Ms Carroll, he attempted to show inconsistencies between her accounts in court and her depositions, in public statements and in a book and magazine excerpt she published in 2019, where she first publicly accused Rape Mr. Trump.

The lawyer repeatedly told Ms Carroll that she was unable to recall precisely when in 1995 or 1996 the alleged encounter had occurred, and asked her why she had not shouted or spoken to the police over the following.

It all comes down to, do you believe the unbelievable? Mr. Tacopina said during his opening statement.

His cross-examination continues Monday.

What Mrs. Carroll is looking for

Ms. Carroll sued Mr. Trump in November under a new New York state law that gives adult victims of sexual abuse a one-year window to file civil lawsuits against people they believe , abused them.

Her lawsuit, filed in federal court because she and Mr. Trump live in different states, asks that a jury find Mr. Trump liable for assault and defamation, and award him damages.

