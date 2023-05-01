Lord Frost’s opponent Michel Barnier praises Scotland-EU relations during trip to Skye

Lord Frost, left, and Michel Barnier

The EU’s former chief Brexit negotiator remarked on “good” European and Scottish relations during a visit to Skye.

Michel Barnier was walking on the rugged Scottish island when he came across a sign indicating joint European Union and Scottish Government support for a nature conservation project on the Old Man of Storr.

Mr Barnier was appointed as the EU’s chief negotiator in July 2016 and was at the heart of torturous talks with the UK governments of Theresa May and Boris Johnson until a new deal was finally agreed in December 2020.

The French politician, 72, resigned as head of the European Commission’s task force for relations with the UK in 2021 and in August of the same year announced his candidacy for the presidency of the France in the 2022 French presidential election. However, he ultimately failed to garner enough support within his party, the 2021 Republican Congress.

“On the way to Old Man of Storr in the north of the Scottish Isle of Skye…happy to find a lasting trace of the good cooperation between the European Union and the Scottish Government,” he wrote on Twitter this weekend.

His message was welcomed by politicians and SNP activists.

Ian Blackford, SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, wrote: “Welcome to Skye Michel Barnier. Scotland will find a way to the EU. It is our destiny. Thank you for your commitment and friendship with us.”

Toni Giugliano, political leader of the SNP, tweeted: “Welcome to the pod”. [Welcome to Scotland]

Speaking in London in February at an event by UK think tank In A Changing Europe, Mr Barnier said the door remained open for the UK to join the EU, explaining how he would like both parties come together to form a new partnership.



Asked about Britain’s prospects of joining the EU, he said it was a decision for the British people. He said: It is not for me to give advice to say to join or not to join. It will be your choice, the choice of your leaders, the choice of your deputies. It will be your choice and your sovereign choice, just as Brexit was the choice of the British people.

The door on the EU side will remain open at all times for you and a few others. If Switzerland or Norway were to change, the door is open. Everyone knows the conditions.

He spoke of his respect for Mrs May but had little for Mr Johnson or his Brexit negotiator David Frost, now Tory peer Lord Frost.

She has always acted with dignity, courage and tenacity. That’s why I respect Theresa May. We worked with her in good faith. But for the rest, what happened in the conservative party is obvious. These people sought to push Theresa May out.

In his book, My Secret Brexit Diary, published last year, he wrote: “During the time with Johnson and Frost, ideology took hold of UK pragmatism.”

Last month Lord Frost came under attack from across the political spectrum in Scotland, including Scottish Conservative politicians, when he called for Holyrood to be stripped of some of his powers.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, he urged Tory ministers, ‘if re-elected’, to start ‘reviewing and undoing certain currently devolved powers’ in light of the crisis facing the SNP.

“We, the Conservative Party and the Conservative government, allowed this to happen,” he wrote.

“Now is the time to fix it. Ministers must make it clear that, if re-elected, they will review and remove some currently devolved powers.

“In particular, Scotland does not need to be an independent player on the world stage; it should not be able to legislate to disrupt free trade within the UK; and it has no not need to have most of the taxing powers it currently has.

“These powers are embryonic and independent governmental powers. They are not necessary to run an effective local administration, which should be decentralization.

“I hope, of course, that the Labor Party will do the same and drop its sly admiration for socialism in a (decentralized) nation, but I’m not holding my breath.”