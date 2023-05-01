Trump attorney seeks mistrial in rape case, citing judge’s bias





NEW YORK (AP) The lawyer for former President Donald Trump on Monday requested a mistrial in his client’s rape case, saying the civil trial judge in federal court ruled in a manner biased against Trump.

Attorney Joe Tacopina cited widespread unfair and prejudicial rulings by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan as the basis for the mistrial request, made in a letter to the judge.

Since mistrials, while sometimes frequently requested at trials, are rarely granted, Tacopina more likely hoped the judge would grant a version of his alternative requests.

In them, Tacopina asked Kaplan to correct the record of any rulings that distorted evidence or granted Tacopina more leeway to interview E. Jean Carroll, a columnist who sued Trump in November under a law of New York State allowing victims of sexual assault to temporarily sue others for attacks that happened even decades ago.

Joe Tacopina, an attorney representing former President Donald Trump, arrives in federal court as a protester holds signs in New York, Thursday, April 27, 2023. A writer told a jury that Donald Trump raped her after that she accompanied him to a luxury department store fitting room in 1996. Trump denies the allegations. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (AP)

Carroll, 79, testified in a trial that began last week that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in midtown Manhattan, most likely in the spring of 1996. She said that A chance meeting had brought the pair together in an episode that was fun and flirtatious until Trump got violent in the locker room.

Trump, 76, has long denied that a rape took place, that he was at the store with Carroll or that he even knew her beyond the fleeting moments when photos of them were taken in group in other years.

Amid a flurry of public denials and insults from Trump that prompted Carroll to add a libel suit to the lawsuit, Trump also insisted that Carroll was politically motivated and a desire to sell copies. memoir from 2019 where she first publicly revealed her rape. claims then that Trump was still president.

Carroll testified that she would have kept her accusation a secret forever if not for the #MeToo movement, which rose to prominence in 2017.

Carroll was scheduled to testify Monday for a third day and for a second day of cross-examination by Tacopina. Trump did not attend the trial, which is expected to last all week.

During testimony Thursday, the final day of the trial, Carroll became frustrated when Tacopina pressed her about how she claims she reacted to an attack by her client.

You can’t beat me because I didn’t shout, Carroll said forcefully to Tacopina. She had explained in earlier testimony that she was not a screamer, I am a fighter.

She said if she had lied about the assault, she would have told people she had yelled because more people would have believed me.

But, she pointed out, I don’t need an excuse not to scream.

In her request for a mistrial on Monday, Tacopina complained that the judge cut off her questioning when he pressured Carroll to explain why she didn’t yell, tell the police or try later to retrieve footage from video cameras at store doors to prove that she and Trump were there together.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll did.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

