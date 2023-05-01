Thirty years ago, in the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union, Samuel Huntington, an American scholar, offered a bleak vision of how the world would change. He suggested that a clash of civilizations would replace the old Cold War conflict between West and East. As China’s struggle with America intensifies, President Xi Jinping has recently offered a different vision that civilizations can live in harmony. This may sound purely optimistic, but its underlying message is less so. The West must stop promoting its values ​​or Huntington will be right.

Since Mr. Xi unveiled his Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) on March 15, state media has been overflowing with flattering coverage. The English edition of the Global Times, a nationalist tabloid, dubbed the president’s idea Xivilization, calling it important and full of Chinese wisdom. Writing in the South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong newspaper, a Chinese diplomat alludes to Huntington: At a time when the antiquated thesis of a clash of civilizations is resurfacing, China’s emphasis on equal civilizations is more necessary than ever for a peaceful peace. world. In other words, the West should learn to live with Chinese communism. It may be based on Marxism, a Western theory, but it is also the fruit of China’s ancient culture.

The GCI is the latest in a series of suggestions from Mr. Xi for how the world should be run. First there was the Global Development Initiative (GDI), which he presented to the UN in 2021. It was presented as a twin engine alongside the Belt and Road Initiative, a global program of infrastructure construction launched by Mr. Xi near the start of his more than decade-long rule. Under the GDI, China has pledged at least $4 billion to help the poorest countries in everything from public health to reducing carbon emissions. The initiative is described as a Chinese formula for development. It means putting economic benefits ahead of civil and political rights.

In 2022, Mr. Xi produced another, called the Global Security Initiative (GSI). It happened just two months after his old friend in Moscow, Vladimir Putin, launched an invasion of Ukraine. The GSI echoed Russia’s worldview, calling for a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable approach to strengthening international security. It’s a shortcut to giving major powers, like China and Russia, veto power over security arrangements in their neighborhoods. Chinese officials describe a March rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, in which China played a modest role, as a victory for the GSI. They will no doubt hail Mr. Xis April 26 telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, their first contact since the start of the war, as another GSI milestone.

The GCI was announced during a virtual dialogue, hosted by the Chinese Communist Party, of leaders of about 500 political organizations from more than 150 countries. The timing may have been deliberate: Days later, President Joe Biden was to co-host his second Democracy Summit, also via video link (85 world leaders attended, China was not invited). The practice of stoking division and confrontation in the name of democracy is itself a violation of the spirit of democracy, Xi told his audience. He will not receive any support.

In many non-Western countries, his own initiative can gain support, even if it consists of only a few bromides. Countries should keep an open mind in appreciating different civilizations’ perceptions of values, he said, and refrain from imposing their own values ​​or models on others and fueling ideological confrontation.

Chinese leaders have often made similar remarks. But the initiative formally elevates China’s concerns about Western interference to an issue involving not just countries, but civilizations. This implies that any attack on the Chinese political system is an attack on its culture. Mr. Biden describes America as being engaged in a battle between democracy and autocracy. Mr. Xi is clearly trying to portray him as waging a broader, Huntingtonian-like struggle.

Chinese civilization has long been one of Xi’s concerns. He called Politburo meetings to discuss it. One of his mantras is that Chinese people should display four self-confidences. Unsurprisingly, three of them aim to reinforce belief in various aspects of Chinese communism. But the fourth concerns Chinese culture: Mr. Xi does not want to doubt his greatness either. His views on this are strikingly different from those of the party’s founders, who highlighted the darker aspects of China’s pre-Communist history. Mr. Xi prefers to highlight a cultural continuum, with a past full of glories that are now embodied in the party. Mao Zedong attempted to suppress Confucianism, a philosophy that has guided state and personal behavior for centuries. Mr Xi promoted it.

Music to Xi’s ears

In recent years, some Chinese scholars have embraced the idea of ​​China as a civilizational state, a country whose borders also encompass a distinct civilization. A book by a British author, Martin Jacques, published in 2009, helped popularize the notion. Titled When China Rules the World, it became a bestseller in China, where his prediction that China would replace Western power without adopting Western values ​​matched party opinion. In 2011, a book on the subject by Zhang Weiwei, a Chinese scholar, also became a hit. Mr. Zhang describes China as exceptional: the only modern country that is also an ancient civilization. He clearly has Mr. Xi’s blessing. In 2021, he was asked to brief the Politburo on how to project China’s views globally.

Developing Mr. Xi’s new initiative will involve a delicate balancing act. As Chinese officials explain the idea, all civilizations are equal and should be tolerant of each other. So what about Western civilization? Official Chinese commentaries often describe it as decaying, a victim of ingrained flaws. On April 21, at a government-sponsored forum in Shanghai, Mr. Zhang contrasted the harmony of Chinese culture with political conflict in the West (Mr. Jacques was also among the speakers). Even Mr. Xi, in his efforts to promote cultural self-confidence, highlights the exceptionalism of Chinese civilization. He talked about his unique ideas and his wisdom.

Like his other initiatives, this one will appeal to many poor countries that want China’s largesse and share its contempt for Western values. Early last year, China formed a group at the UN called the Friends of the Global Development Initiative, with 53 member states. Today, it has nearly 70. At last month’s democracy summit, Mr. Biden spoke of some real indications that were turning the tide here in the fight against authoritarianism. If so, there is a lot of ground to make up for. A March report by the V-Dem Institute, a think tank based at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, said the share of the world’s population living in autocracies had risen from 46% in 2012 to 72%. Last year.

In the West, however, Mr. Xi’s civilization initiative will do little to improve his party’s image. Among Western elites, many reject any notion that China’s call for democracy implies a challenge to its civilization. In 2019, when Donald Trump was President of the Americas, a State Department official described the rivalry with China in Huntingtonian language. It’s a fight with a really different civilization and a different ideology, said Kiron Skinner, adding that America faces a competing great power that is not Caucasian. But she faced backlash in America for her remarks.

In recent years, several American universities have closed their campuses to Confucius Institutes. But it didn’t target a 2,500-year-old philosophy. The centers, which promote Chinese language and culture, have been targeted because of their alleged political influence. There are many such institutes in the West, sponsored by the Chinese government.

Far from having a positive impact, Western officials fear the GCI, like China’s previous proposals, could be used to draw lines between the country’s supporters and critics. Chinese diplomats rely on their foreign counterparts to publicly voice support for Xi’s ideas, carefully considering who does so. Its triad of global initiatives will deepen global divisions.

2023, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved. From The Economist, published under licence. Original content can be found at www.economist.com