Anushka Sharma once thought Imran Khan was a pedophile, to which the actor replied, “Yeah, I’ve heard of it…”





Anushka Sharma once dubbed Imran Khan a pedophile (Photo credit: IMDB and Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola Poster)

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, who is celebrating her 35th birthday today, made her debut in 2008 with Shah Rukh Khan star Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. In 2013 Anushka also worked with another Khan i.e. Imran Khan in director Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola by Vishal Bhardwaj. Although the comedy-drama was released in 2013, a statement by Anushka during a media interaction in 2012 raised quite a few eyebrows and left everyone stunned. Read on to find out more.

On Anushka Sharmas’ 35th birthday, her cricketer husband Virat Kohli took to social media to share some of his best photos, showering her with endless love.

Talking about Anushka Sharmas’ controversial statement, according to a Times Of India report, the actress when asked what she thought of her Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola co-star, Imran Khan, Anushka said, “I thought that he was a pedophile. The actress then laughed after giving the statement, making things awkward at the public event. To this, Imran Khan replied: Yeah, I have heard such discussions going around. Anushka left people stunned at the event, with a seasoned filmmaker later reacting to her statement saying: Some things don’t get done in civil society. The joke about pedophilia is one of them.

Imran Khan in 2013 had talked about how it worked with Anushka Sharma at Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola saying, I love everything about her. I find her a simple actress.

Imran added: On the first day, we had to do a moving scene together and were talking before shooting. At one point, she had tears in her eyes. And then I saw the final performance. It was raw and impressive. I realized she started crying for the scene. I even told Avantika that Anushka is a talented actress.

Returning to Anushka, the actress is currently preparing for her film Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Was it fair for Anushka Sharma to make such a comment about a co-star? Get in touch and for more stories like this, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: Anupam Kher cites box office failure of Laal Singh Chaddhas as example while breaking silence on boycott Bollywood trend: Not a great movie No power would have stopped it

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/anushka-sharma-once-thought-imran-khan-is-a-paedophile-to-which-the-actor-replied-yeah-ive-heard-such/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos