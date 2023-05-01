Prime Minister Modi’s Mann Ki Baat can rightly be referred to as Jan Jan Ki Baat and Bharat Ke Kann Kann Ki Baat, says NID chief boss Satnam Singh Sandhu

The NID Foundation and the Indian High Commission host the 100e episode of Mann Ki Baat in New Zealand

“Each episode of Mann Ki Baat is a tribute to India and his people and celebrates the spirit of the common man,” says Indian High Commissioner Neeta Bhushan

CHANDIGAR, India And AUCKLANDNew Zealand , May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Indian Diaspora in New Zealandwhile giving an overwhelming response to the 100e prime minister episode Narendra Modi ‘Mann Ki Baat’, participated in large numbers in the program special organized by the NID Foundation and the Indian High Commission at the Mahatma Gandhi Center in Auckland, New Zealand on April 30.





Women of Indian descent led by Ramiben, 100, Chief Patron of NID Satnam Singh Sandhu, Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Smt. Neeta Bhushan during the Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode Special at the Mahatma Gandhi Center in Auckland, New Zealand.



Alongside members of the Indian diaspora from different communities, parliamentarians and political figures from New Zealand also took part in the event to witness this historic moment. As the Prime Minister addressed the nation during the 100e episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Mahatma Gandhi Center echoed with chants of ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. The High Commissioner of India in New Zealand Neeta Bhushan, and Honorary Consul of India In Auckland, Bhav Dhillon graced the occasion with their presence. Among the participants was also the main patron of the NID foundation Satnam Singh Sandhu and its founder Prof. Himani Sood. The special of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was organized to mark the historic achievement of the monthly radio program launched by PM Modi in October 2014.

Addressing the assembly on this occasion, Neeta Bhushan said: “Prime Minister Modi has a huge fan following not only in India but all over the world. The Italian Prime Minister who visited India described Prime Minister Modi as the “most beloved prime minister of all nations”. He is one of the most visionary and dynamic leaders who India has ever seen because he gives advice on different issues. People are waiting to listen to it through the program ‘Mann Ki Baat’.” She added that each episode of “Mann Ki Baat” is a tribute to India and its people. It celebrates the spirit of the common man. “Prime Minister Modi connects the Indian diaspora to the roots and the nation through his stories and experiences. The world knows India now with a new image such as the fastest growing economy in the world, the nation with the highest youth population, etc. “, she said.

Calling it a historic moment, the great patron of the NID foundation, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said that it is not only about “Mann Ki Baat”, but the show is about “Jan Ki Baat” and covers all corners of India, i.e. “Kann Kann Ki Baat”. “It is broadcast in 150 countries around the world. It is also a proud moment for the nation that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is broadcast at the UN headquarters. For the past 9 years, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi took India to new heights. And today every nation in the world is watching India with hope and pride,” said Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Sandhu also said, “It is a daunting task to unite 140 Crores Indians of one thread, ignite the spirit of nationalism and patriotism, and motivate them. Through “Mann Ki Baat”, PM Modi motivated the people of India dream big. Not only that, but he also gave them the mantra to make those dreams come true. It is a great privilege for us that Ramiben from Gujarat, who has completed 100 years of his life, is with us today to witness the 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat”. She witnessed the true transformation of India during its 100 years.

Saluting the ‘Mann Ki Baat’, former Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand and Chairman of New Zealand First, Winston Peterswhich is also from new zealand the former foreign minister congratulated Prime Minister Modi for completing 100 episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “I am proud to be part of this event. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is an important concept to connect with ordinary people and serves as a platform to share ideas for nation building. It is a concept unique where a leader of the country directly shares ideas and initiatives with citizens,” said Peters.

While the broadcast special event saw over 1,000 people attend, a group of one hundred women of Indian descent also took part in the event led by Ramiben, a 100-year-old woman of Gujarati Indian descent living in New Zealand. Ramiben who is originally from Gujarat and currently lives in New Zealand with his family is a regular listener of PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat and said Narendra Modi is a real son of the land. While getting emotional seeing Prime Minister Modi’s picture on the screen, Ramiben said, “Sada Shukhi Raho” and blessed Prime Minister Modi for continuing his efforts to lead. India to new heights.

Siva Kilari, who is the National Party candidate of the Manurewa electorate, pointed out that Narendra Modi brought unity and prosperity to India after becoming prime minister. “Our party’s ideology is completely in line with Prime Minister Modi’s ideology which is based on equality. After becoming Prime Minister, he ensured equality in the country and he tries to convey the essence equality to the whole world,” he said.

Father Joseph of the Serbian Orthodox Church of Auckland has said on occasion that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, he strove to take India on the way to development and improving the overall image of the country. “He is a secular Prime Minister and has focused on the well-being and progress of each community and connected them to achieve harmony in India,” he said.

Shabbir Rajkotwala, a representative of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community in New Zealandsaid, “Through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Modi has bonded with compatriots belonging to different communities and ensured equality among all through which the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim Community in India feels safe and recognized.”

Taznim, representative of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community and secretary of the Burhani Women’s Association in Auckland said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi through her monthly radio show, has focused on empowering women and paying tribute to the achievements of Indian women in various fields.” Meanwhile, Taznim, a representative of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in New Zealand said that through Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the citizens of India on themes and issues that matter to the nation and have inspired everyone to contribute to the progress of the nation.

Devi Shobhna from the Malayali community said, “In the era of Prime Minister Modi, Indian women are empowered and the ordinary is celebrated. By interacting with all layers of society in India through his radio show, he proved that a good leader alone can bring about significant change and lead the nation towards growth.”

