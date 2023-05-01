Judge denies mistrial of Trump in rape trial of E. John Carroll





Former President Donald Trump’s attorney on Monday requested a mistrial in the civil rape case of E. Jean Carroll against the ex-commander-in-chief, citing widespread unfair and prejudicial rulings by the Manhattan federal court judge.

But Manhattan federal judge Lewis Kaplan denied the motion before the jury was brought into the courtroom Monday morning. The judge did not explain his decision.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina had said in the letter filed in Manhattan federal court earlier Monday that he would ask Kaplan to correct the record for each instance in which the court misrepresented the facts of that case to the jury. or to give him more leeway in cross-examining Carroll.

Here, despite the fact that trial testimony has only been underway for two days, the proceedings are already replete with numerous examples of the court’s unfair treatment of defendants, most of which were seen by the jury, he said. writing.

Carroll, 79, testified last week that Trump, 76, raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in midtown Manhattan, most likely in the spring of 1996.

She alleged he defamed her when he denied her claim, said she was not his type and suggested she concocted the story to boost sales of her 2019 memoir.

The former president has denied any wrongdoing.

Carroll took the witness stand for the third time on Monday, for a second day of cross-examination by Tacopina, who argued he should have been allowed to explore why she did not pursue store security footage and why she didn’t go to the police after the alleged incident.

You can’t fight me because I didn’t scream, Carroll told her after insisting earlier that she wasn’t a screamer, I’m a fighter.

E. Jean Carroll will take the stand on Monday for a second day of cross-examination. ALEC TABAK Carroll alleges that Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman’s dressing room most likely in the spring of 1996.

In her request for a mistrial, Tacopina also complained that the judge cut off her questioning when he pushed Carroll to explain why she didn’t scream.

Tacopina asked Carroll on Monday why she did not report the alleged attack to the police.

Carroll replied that women of her generation had not learned to report incidents like hers.

The fact that I have never been to the police is not surprising coming from someone my age,” she said. “I would never call the police for something I was ashamed of.”

“I was ashamed of what happened,” she said. “I thought it was my fault.”

A representative for Carroll declined to comment for The Post.

