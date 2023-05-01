Wishing a happy labor day is Jokowi’s important message





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wishes you a Happy International Labor Day (Help) 2023 which falls on Monday, May 1, 2023. He conveyed a number of important messages in his address. Through his remarks posted on the presidential secretariat’s official YouTube channel, Jokowi urged stakeholders to harness the Labor Day momentum by doing four things. Including the expansion of job opportunities. “To continue to expand employment opportunities, improve workers’ welfare, protect workers’ rights, and increase national productivity and competitiveness,” Jokowi said. Need to improve the quality of human resources On this occasion, Jokowi also considered that efforts to increase human resources (HR) in the country were very important. There are at least two routes, namely through the development of vocational education and the improvement of workforce skills. What do you think of this article? Thrilled





Inspire





confuse





Sad



“Effort improvement And retraining work and labor continue to be provided through pre-employment programs, as well as through government, community and industry run vocational training centres,” he said. he continued. Jokowi also said that the government continues to try to increase the amount of investment inside and outside the country. According to him, these efforts can expand employment opportunities, reduce unemployment and improve the well-being of workers in Indonesia. 50,000 people took part in the action Help in Jakarta Meanwhile, Labor Party Chairman Said Iqbal said around 50,000 combined masses, including labor groups, would take part in holding a protest in Jakarta linked to the commemoration of International Labor Day (Help) on Monday, May 1, 2023 today. Said said the group of workers who will go to the demonstration grounds include the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPI), Confederation of All Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPSI), Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KPBI) and Indonesian Farmers . ‘ Syndicate. They will submit seven applications. Here are seven points of action requirements Help (Labour Day) May 1, 2023, namely: Ask the government to repeal the Omnibus Law No. 6 of 2023 regarding job creation. Request revocation of terms parliamentary threshold four percent and a presidential threshold of 20 percent because it is considered dangerous for democracy. Urge for the ratification of the DPR Bill (RUU) and the protection of domestic workers. Rejecting the Health, Agrarian Reform and Food Sovereignty Bill. Refuse Land Bank, soy rice and other imports. Vote for a pro-working class presidential candidate. thrilled outsourcing and refuse low wages (HOSTUM). (TAP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medcom.id/nasional/peristiwa/Obz0VogK-ucapkan-selamat-hari-buruh-ini-pesan-penting-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos