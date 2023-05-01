Russian Missiles Target Ukrainian Cities (May 1): NPR







. Bernat Armangue/AP

Bernat Armangue/AP Here’s a preview and roundup of the main developments from the past week. What to watch As much of the world celebrates Workers’ Day on May Day, Ukraine has tried to fend off a new barrage of Russian strikes during the 14-month war. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations launches its global report on food crises on Wednesday. Last year, he predicted that the war in Ukraine would worsen already severe food insecurity in various countries. Moscow prepares for a dress rehearsal of the military parade for Russia’s Victory Day celebration after the defeat of Nazi forces in 1945. what happened last week chinese leader Xi Jinping called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in their first known contact since the Russian invasion last year. Zelenskyy has appointed an ambassador to China. And China said it would send a special envoy to work for a political settlement of the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits New York to preside over the debates in the UN Security Council, of which Russia holds the rotating presidency. In attendance was Elizabeth Whelan, sister of Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia. russian missiles hit a building in Uman, central Ukraine, killing more than 20 people, including children. Ukraine likely carried out drone attacks in Sevastopol, Crimeaincluding Russia Black Sea Fleet April 24 and a petroleum storage facility on April 29, analysts of the conflict said. A Ukrainian journalist was killed and injured Italian journalist in an apparent attack by Russian snipers, their employer The Republic says the newspaper. The European Union provided 1.65 billion dollars to Ukraine as part of an annual program of financial assistance, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said. President Biden and others at White House Correspondents’ Dinner called on Russia to release Evan Gershkovichthe American citizen and the wall street journal journalist imprisoned in Russia. In depth Missile and drone strikes across Ukraine kill more than 20 people. China’s Xi calls out Ukraine’s Zelenskyy, after weeks of mounting pressure to do so. On Here Now: Chinese President Xi Jinping calls Zelensky from Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of the war. The death of a Ukrainian journalist gives rise to an investigation and criticism. Relatives of soldiers who died in the longest battle of the war pin their hopes on a promised counter-offensive. On 1A: The organization behind Ukraine efforts to rescue her children from Russia. Special report Russia’s war in Ukraine is changing the world: check out our report on its ripple effects around the globe. Previous developments You can read past recaps here. For context and more in-depth stories, you can find more NPR coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR Ukrainian state podcast for updates throughout the day.

