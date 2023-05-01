Indian Diaspora Across US Celebrates 100th Episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’









By Reena Bhardwaj

Update: 01 May 2023 08:25 EAST

Washington [US]May 1 (ANI): American Indians on Sunday celebrated 100 episodes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship radio show “Mann Ki Baat”.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar decided to tune into the program live with the New Jersey Diaspora at 1:30 a.m. (local time) on Sunday, hailing it as a platform that has “an emotional connection” between PM Modi and the people. from India.

“10 years ago, if he had mentioned that at 2:10 p.m. everyone would gather in one place and the Foreign Minister of India would be with you, listening to the Prime Minister of India, none of you would have believed me,” Jaishankar said. members of the diaspora.

“You have to understand that Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has a huge impact not because the medium is 100 years old, but somewhere there is an emotional connection between Prime Minister Modi and the people of India,” Jaishankar noted. .

India’s Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India’s Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal also attended the event and listened to Prime Minister Modi jointly.

The event brought together not only India’s top diplomats but also Indo-American lawmakers, Senator Kevin Thomas, Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and Edison (city) Mayor Sam Joshi.

Jaishankar, who is here after concluding his official visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic, made the remarks while addressing the community event, which was attended by members of the Indian community in the first Sunday hours.

Prime Minister Modi’s speech was also broadcast live at the Indian Embassy in Washington and all five US consulates tuned in to listen, including Silicon Valley.

Indian Consul General at San Francisco TV Nagendra Prasad tweeted on Sunday, “In #Siliconvalley hundreds gathered to listen to Hon’ble @narendramodi #MannKiBaatAt10 late night @FalconXUS lobby. Thanks to @DiyaTV @tvasianetwork @yoindiatv @IndiaPost_News and others for their participation in covering the event. @CGISFO @AkashvaniAIR @MIB_India @MEAIndia”



The 30-minute program was also broadcast at the United Nations headquarters in New York, again in the wee hours.

India’s Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted on Sunday: “A singular connection! Special moments from the Trusteeship Council at UN Headquarters, New York, where #MannKiAtBaat100 went LIVE, leaving all inspired and motivated .”



BJP workers based in the United States also gathered in different venues set up for people to listen to the prime minister’s broadcast.

In his recorded address celebrating the show’s centenary episode, Prime Minister Modi said the platform provided him with a solution to “connect with the common man”.

A local radio station Intense FM based in the DC Metro area also aired the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat later that day.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi also interacted with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay on the 100th episode of his monthly radio show.

The Director-General of UNESCO not only wished compatriots a wonderful journey of the 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat”, but also asked about education and cultural preservation in India.

“I received another special message from Audrey Azoulay, DG, UNESCO regarding ‘Mann Ki Baat’. She wished all compatriots a wonderful 100th episode journey,” Prime Minister Modi said during his 100th speech. in Mann Ki Baat.

Audrey Azoulay is a French civil servant and politician, who has served as Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) since 2017, becoming the organization’s second female leader.

Addressing Prime Minister Modi on his radio show, the UNESCO chief said, “Dear Prime Minister, on behalf of UNESCO, thank you for this opportunity to be part of the 100th episode of the Mann Ki Baat radio show. UNESCO and India have a long common history. We have very strong partnerships together in all areas of our mandate, education, science, culture and information. ( ANI)

