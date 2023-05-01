Donald Trump seeks a mistrial in the rape trial of E. John Carroll





Topline

Donald Trump’s lawyer is asking the judge for a mistrial in a civil rape case against the former president, citing his frustration at what the judge reprimanded in court and blocked him from questioning the accuser E. Jean Carroll, before a second day of cross-examination.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 25: E. Jean Carroll leaves after the first day of her civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump in Manhattan Federal Court on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Getty Images Key Facts

Donald Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina accused U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of being biased against Trump in a letter filed early Monday morning before Carroll took the stand again for cross-examination.

Tacopina said Kaplans’ decisions show a deeper leaning towards one party over another and that he openly expresses favouritism, Reuters reported.

Trump’s legal team says Kaplan has so far misinterpreted evidence in plaintiff’s favor and bolstered plaintiff’s testimony, while admitting inappropriate testimony and closing some lines of questioning, according to a copy of the court case. letter.

The letter says that if Kaplan does not declare a mistrial, he should at least let Tacopina have more freedom in the next cross-examination and he should correct the record for the court.

Requests for a mistrial are often seen as long shots, particularly when the request is made on the basis of a judge’s own statements, but they can sometimes indicate the basis for a later appeal, according to Reuters.

Key context

Carrolls’ trial began last week for the case, in which she alleges Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s after they went shopping together and defamed her in recent years while denying the charges. The two friends Carroll allegedly told about the incident, along with two other women who allege sexual assault by Trump, are expected to speak at the trial.

To monitor

Carroll is expected to return to the stand later Monday to continue Tacopina’s cross-examination. When she first spoke up last week for questioning by her team, she said: I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, before going into detail about what she’s saying happened between her and the former president.

Further reading

E. Jean Carroll testifies: Donald Trump raped me (Forbes)

E. Jean Carroll case: What you need to know about the defamation lawsuit accusing Trump of rape (Forbes)

Donald Trump calls for a mistrial in the civil case of rape accuser Carroll (Reuters)

Trump lawyers seek mistrial in E. Jean Carroll case (ABC News)

