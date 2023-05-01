Imran Khan’s return made easier, says Javed Latif





Federal Minister Javed Latif speaks during a presser in Lahore on May 1, 2023, in this image taken from video. YouTube/PTV News Live “There are never any talks with those throwing petrol bombs,” Latif says. A politician questions the role of law enforcement. Minister says party admits past mistakes.

Federal Minister Javed Latif said on Monday that a facilitation was underway to bring Imran Khan back as prime minister.

Revelations were made at the lawyers’ convention by Supreme Court Chief Justice Bar Amanullah, the minister said at a press conference in Lahore.

Latif, who is from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), asked why former Inter-Agency Intelligence Chief Faiz Hamid and former Supreme Court Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa are not responding to allegations against them.

Have the institutions of the state become so weak or have the people who sit in them been compromised? he asked during the presser.

Sharing his view on the ongoing negotiations between the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the senior politician maintained that the negotiations are not conducted with terrorist wings.

There are never talks with those who throw Molotov cocktails or with those who are the instruments of world powers. Negotiations are not held with those who talk about Mir Jaffer, Mir Sadiq, Latif said.

The government and the PTI have entered into a dialogue to decide on a date for the elections in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court. The two sides have held two rounds of talks and are due to meet for the “final” round of talks on May 2 (tomorrow).

All eyes are on the talks as they could end an election deadlock that has fueled political tensions in the country, leading to an economic crisis, with the Supreme Court also urging political forces to negotiate and find a solution. solution to the current situation. turmoil.

The court had previously ordered political parties to decide the date of the elections by April 26, but no progress was made by the deadline.

The politician also mocked the role of law enforcement in the country saying they can counter rocket launchers in the ongoing operation against dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan but cannot counter Molotov cocktails .

It is not the responsibility of the government in place, but of those who sit in the institutions, he said while sharing his point of view.

Latif wondered if the implementation of the Constitution and the law only applied to 90-day elections.

The minister asked if it is the nations that want all institutions to be on the same page. We will have to firmly defend the supremacy of Parliament.

The top PML-N leader said the party admits its mistakes and the truth should have been told to the nation.

Reminding all of the progress made by the country under previous PML-N governments, Latif said: Industrial development, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the restoration of peace are [party supremo] efforts of Nawaz Sharifs, he said.

The minister highlighted his party’s contribution to improving the country’s situation.

Wheat has been produced in abundance, the economy is recovering, we are presenting Pakistan’s case better globally, Latif said.

