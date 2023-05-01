Jokowi wants Labor Day to be a boost to increase worker well-being





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi invite all stakeholders to build on the momentum Labor Day to improve the well-being of workers. According to Jokowi, Labor Day or Help should be used to continue to increase employment opportunities. “Improve the welfare of laborers and laborers, protect the rights of laborers and laborers, and increase national productivity and competitiveness,” Jokowi said in a video posted on YouTube by the Presidential Secretariat on Monday, May 1, 2023. Jokowi also said efforts to improve the quality of human resources in the country must continue through the development of vocational education to increase the skills of the workforce. Jokowi hopes that this capacity building can be achieved through a pre-employment program. “As well as through vocational training centers organized by government, society and industry,” Jokowi said. Jokowi said the government continues to try to increase the amount of investment inside and outside the country. This was done by the government to expand employment opportunities, reduce the unemployment rate and improve the welfare of workers and laborers in the country. “Once again Happy International Labor Day 2023,” Jokowi said. Labor wants Jobs Creation Act repealed Nusantara Confederation of Trade Unions (KSPN) President Ristadi revealed that his party presented a number of demands during the May Day action this year. The first demand is that the workers refuse to enact law number 6 of 2023 concerning the stipulation of government regulation number 2 of 2022 concerning job creation to become law. Workers demanded the repeal of the Job Creation Law as it was seen as unfavorable to workers in Indonesia. Next, KSPN Nusantara calls for an improvement in the wage system that can guarantee the well-being of workers in Indonesia, as well as the application of labor law that guarantees the protection of workers in Indonesia. “Stop importing textiles and textile products, which has led to the layoff of tens of thousands of workers in this sector and threatens further layoffs for millions of workers in the TPT sector,” Ristadi said. In addition, the workers also demanded that the government revokes Permenaker 5/2023 regarding the adjustment of working time and wages in certain export-oriented labor-intensive industrial enterprises affected by the changes. of the world economy. The Permenaker would authorize a 25% reduction in wages in labour-intensive sectors that are export-oriented. “It is not a solution to the crisis in the TPT industry, but rather will have the potential to create discrimination and social inequality for workers,” Ristadi said. In addition, the workers demanded a legal compliance audit of all foreign companies in Indonesia. Some of the conflicts that have arisen in the work environment as a result of non-compliance with the law, such as the increase in cases of industrial accidents, violations of work rules, suppression of freedom of association, riots and fights between foreign workers and local workers that end in deaths, local workers are imprisoned and workers at work filled with fear of similar punishments. “Workers are like working in companies in the era of VOCs and there is a risk that anarchy will explode due to the arbitrary treatment of foreign companies and their foreign workers towards closed local workers,” Ristadi said. Editor’s pick: May 1, 1000s of joint officials dropped to protect labor actions today Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1720583/jokowi-ingin-hari-buruh-jadi-momentum-peningkatan-kesejahteraan-pekerja The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos