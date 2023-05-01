“Not surprising” I didn’t call the police – troyrecord





By LARRY NEUMEISTER and JENNIFER PELTZ (Associated Press)

NEW YORK (AP) — A magazine columnist who says Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room two decades before he became president admitted on Monday that she never took her own advice to readers of report sexual assaults to the police.

E. Jean Carroll told a jury in Manhattan federal court that she was born in 1943 and was ‘a member of the silent generation’, taught ‘to hold her head up high and not to complain’ . She said she had only called the police once in her life, when she feared the mailbox at a house she was staying at might be damaged on Halloween.

Carroll described her attitude towards going to the police as Trump attorney Joe Tacopina confronted her in cross-examination with cases in which she advised those who read her column of the Elle magazine to contact the police or call a sex crimes hotline if they were attacked.

“The fact that I’ve never been to the police is not surprising for someone my age,” she said. “We were never trained to call the police.”

Carroll, testifying for a third day in the civil lawsuit stemming from her November trial, said Trump raped her in the spring of 1996 at a luxury department store in midtown Manhattan after they went to a Lodge at a meet she said was fun and flirtatious until Trump got violent. She said she finally knelt him down and ran away.

Trump, 76, has long denied that a rape took place, that he was at the store with Carroll or that he even knew her beyond the fleeting moments when photos of them were taken in group in other years. He did not attend the trial, which is expected to last all week.

Carroll’s renewed testimony came shortly after Tacopina asked Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who is overseeing civil proceedings in federal court, to declare a mistrial due to rulings he made that, according to Tacopina, favored Carroll.

Tacopina said that if a mistrial is not granted, then Kaplan’s “ubiquitous unjust and prejudicial rulings” should correct the record of any rulings that may have distorted the evidence or allowed Tacopina more leeway to question Carroll.

The judge appeared to deny the request before testimony resumed on Monday, asking Tacopina whether the motion he found on his desk in the morning had been filed.

“It’s now debunked. Ok, get the jury’s hand,” Kaplan said.

Carroll filed a lawsuit against Trump under a New York state law allowing victims of sexual assault to temporarily sue others for attacks that occurred even decades ago.

Amid a flurry of public denials and insults from Trump that prompted Carroll to add a libel suit to the lawsuit, Trump insisted that Carroll was politically motivated and a desire to sell copies of the memoir from 2019 where she first publicly revealed her rape allegations. when Trump was still president.

Carroll testified that she would have kept her accusation a secret forever if not for the #MeToo movement, which rose to prominence in 2017.

During Thursday’s testimony, Carroll became frustrated when Tacopina pressed her about how she claims she reacted to an attack by her client.

“You can’t beat me because I didn’t scream,” Carroll told Tacopina forcefully. She had explained in previous testimony that she was “not a screamer – I’m a fighter”.

She said if she had lied about the assault, she would have told people she had yelled because “more people would have believed me”.

But, she pointed out, “I don’t need an excuse not to scream.”

In her request for a mistrial on Monday, Tacopina complained that Kaplan ended her questioning when he pressured Carroll to explain why she didn’t yell, why she didn’t tell the police or later attempted to retrieve footage from video cameras at the store’s doors to prove that she and Trump were there together.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll did.

