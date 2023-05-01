Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ contributed to larger education transformation goals

New Delhi [India]May 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat” monthly radio show Ideas on education helped achieve big goals he set before the nation to transform education, according to an official communiqué.

The programme, which began on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government’s citizen awareness program reaching out to multiple social groups such as women, youth and farmers and has stimulated community action.

Prime Minister Modi has raised hundreds of various issues to improve the country. All of these questions are based on extensive and solid research and input from various stakeholders and practitioners across the country.

Through Mann ki Baat, he presented the concerns, including various educational aspects, to the country with facts and figures and each time received a terrific response from the public.

“It impacted all sections of society, who were inspired to help achieve the great goals he set for the nation,” read an official statement.

On Sunday, the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat took place and at this point insights into the many initiatives of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India and its various self-governing institutions highlight the programme’s impact on the Indian educational system.

The MoE has undertaken several initiatives such as identifying young artistic talent through Kala Utsav, programs for Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, National Yoga Olympiad, encouraging toy-based pedagogy for schools to promote Indian traditional toys and games, Pariksha pe Charcha, NIPUN Bharat for Early Literacy and Calculus, National Digital Library for Schools, NDEAR for Digital Education, Manodarpan and Sahyog, PM e-Vidya, SWAYAMPRABHA Channels and many others. Academicians and professors from the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) have also been inspired by many of the ideas the Prime Minister has brought to the attention of academia. It took several initiatives to give them a tangible form.

In the sixty-sixth episode of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister called for promoting his traditional games and toys, and expressed his concern about the quality of the toy industry and the health problems of children caused by toys cheap (plastic) pouring market from unorganized sources.

In previous June and July 2020 episodes, he previously talked about being Vocal for Local and finding ways to engage at home during the national lockdown through traditional games.

“The National Education Policy 2020 also emphasized joyful learning. These were taken very seriously by the Ministry of Education and within two years, through toy-based pedagogy, the Indian toy promotion message has reached every home,” it read.

Giving space to traditional toys in the school system, the national curriculum framework for the fundamental stage and the draft national curriculum framework for school education, the learning and teaching materials for the fundamental stage, the manual of toy-based pedagogy for all stages and subjects of school education, organization of an international webinar, national and regional seminars and webinars, a toy hackathon, a national toy fair for school education including a separate category of indigenous toys and games in Kala Utsav from 2020 where two hundred boys and girls participated, incorporating training modules in NISHTHA for foundational and secondary stages where more than 21 Lakh teachers have completed the Toy Based Pedagogy module are some of the significant initiatives undertaken by NCERT and other institutions in school education and following its vision of integrating traditional Indian games and toys into the classroom classroom for school activities the idea has entered the system.

In several of his Mann ki Baat episodes, Prime Minister Modi recounted the tradition of practicing yoga for mental, physical and spiritual health from ancient times, and declared June 21 International Yoga Day on this day in 2015 at the United Nations General Assembly, made the academia reflect on various ways to make this a practice for all students nationwide.

The Ministry of Education has proposed the National Yoga Olympiad for schools of different age groups and NCERT is organizing this 3-day national event from 2016. For three years the event could not take place due to COVID-19, and online quizzes had been organized instead. Hundreds of students in the age brackets of 10-18 (Class VI-XII) are reaching the national level from school, district and state level competitions.

“So far, more than sixteen hundred students have participated. So, a very large number of schools and students participate in the different levels of events. This is the impact that Mann ki Baat has on the people” , says an official statement.

The mental health and welfare of his people, especially children, has always been a concern of the Prime Minister and he has raised several issues through Mann ki Baat regarding stress, exam pressure and pressure peers and parents, all related to mental health. students.

This made several recommendations and initiatives of the ministry, including very effective programs of Pariksha pe Charcha and Manodarpan. While Pariksha pe Charcha is an annual event where it is aimed at students to overcome the stress of exams, there have been several activities under the Manodarpan since July 2020 to provide psychosocial support to students, teachers and families for the mental health and emotional well-being during COVID-19 and beyond.

“There is a 24/7 helpline for students, parents and teachers to respond to growing mental health issues related to student well-being and to promote mental health in entire school system Manodarpan’s webpage contains advice and guidelines for students, parents and teachers, a directory of counselors (approximately 350 counselors, both at the school and college/university level) as well as other materials.Regular weekly online interactive sessions are held and a mental health survey has been conducted to learn about the state of the mental health of students and teachers and the issues they are facing,” it reads.

There have been several digital educational programs nationwide especially during the COVID-19 period by the Government of India through several national educational institutes such as NCERT, CBSE, UGC, IGNOU and NIOS etc.

The maximum use of technology has helped in achieving quality and universal education through programs such as NISHTHA, e-pathshala, NROER, NIPUN Bharat Abhiyan, PM e-Vidya, SWAYAMPRABHA, DIKSHA, etc. to support the uninterrupted education of millions of children.

Analysis of daily growing hits shows the popularity of programs and their reach. These have been very favorable and several studies have been conducted on its effectiveness by the NCERT. A study was conducted by RIE, Mysuru, where student-teachers who will become future teachers and teacher trainers were included, whose opinions therefore play an important role in the use of digital resources.

“The study indicates that 77% of student teachers are aware of PM-Mann Ki Baat, and they find this program useful in teaching, training and subject content. The study also shows that the percentage of awareness of student-teacher is 81% for e-pathshala, 78% for DIKSHA, 78% for SWAYAM, 52% for NISHTHA, 38% for NROER and only 36% for SWAYAM Prabha. 2020 and various initiatives have been taken by NCERT under the guidance of the Ministry of Education,” it reads.

Some of the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Education and NCERT have been studied by faculty members, and a special issue of Indian Educational Review (IER), one of the prestigious journals of NCERT, April 2023 has been published highlighting the impact of “Mann Ki Baat”, having ten research papers, three in English, two in Marathi, Gujarati and Kannada, and one in Odia. (ANI)