A future allied with China and India is wishful thinking on the part of the Kremlin
Since the West sanctioned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the Russian government has tried to strengthen ties with Asia, but does Russia really see itself as part of Asia in the future? ?
As Russia unquestionably becomes much more economically dependent on Asia, the political side of this question is not quite so simple and dry.
In a article Writing to mark Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin called China a “friend” and described Moscow’s ties with Beijing in glowing terms, as did Xi Jinping in his own reciprocal speech. article to mark the visit.
However, only Putin went so far as to mention the negative influence of the so-called “collective West” on the current world order and the crisis in Ukraine, two topics Xi was careful to avoid.
This is significant because Putin, by alluding to creating a united front against the West, was effectively showing what the Kremlin has to offer China – as well as other Asian countries – as an incentive to accept Russia. as part of their continent politically.
Russia’s talk may have fallen on dead ears, as Asian countries that view the West negatively don’t need help from Russia, whose global influence is shrinking day by day. Xi Jinping in particular continues to to show force in its own confrontation with the West – especially with the United States – without needing help from Moscow.
That is why the only countries in Asia that have shown any real support for Russia’s war against Ukraine are Iran, which sees Russia as a partner in sanctions, and North Korea, which is keen to avoid making its support for Moscow more public than necessary. India’s involvement seems mainly linked to the low prices he currently enjoys for Russian oil and his desire to prevent the Putin regime from getting too close to Beijing.
Despite the fact that China and India are Russia’s two main economic partners, Russia’s integration into the Asian political sphere does not seem likely, especially since China and India are at odds for decades, making an ally unlikely. ally of the other.
While Russia might at one time have carved out a role as a bridge between East and West, centuries of Romanov rule ultimately put Russia on the path to becoming part of Europe rather than part of Europe. asia, and culturally and politically, Russia has been a Western country. since the time of Peter the Great.
Some attribute Russia’s tendencies both to develop strict power verticals and to sanctify the country’s leadership to the legacy of Mongol-Tatar rule in the country, and sociologists at the Levada Center have recently concluded that Russians continue to believe that the ideal leader of the country would be a strong authoritarian figure rather than a career politician.
However, these factors are little more than stumbling blocks on Russia’s path to becoming a modern Western-style state, rather than the foundations of a distinct Russian identity. This is confirmed by what happened during the period of relative freedom under Mikhail Gorbachev in the last years of the Soviet Union. When given the opportunity to express themselves freely, Soviet citizens almost unanimously favored a democratic path, which turned into a desire to dissolve the USSR once and for all.
When the former Soviet republics gained their independence in 1991, the Baltic states immediately began their efforts to join the Western world. Russia has also attempted to pivot to a truly democratic state, however, the aforementioned political obstacles have significantly impeded this process, which has widened the window of opportunity for a leader such as Putin to take power.
As the process of democratization slowed, popular grievances — like resentment over the loss of the Cold War — became increasingly ripe for use. In this case, it does not matter whether one can really say that the Cold War was “lost by the USSR” or not, but its power of subliminal propaganda and its usefulness as a tool for the creation of a new dictatorship remain.
These factors alone, however, do not bring Russia closer to Asia. Moscow’s current economic dependence on Asia is little more than a temporary solution to Western sanctions. Even though Russian leaders may try to strengthen ties with Asia by building an anti-Western coalition, countries like China, India and even Iran have so far only reciprocated when they presented themselves under clearly advantageous economic circumstances.
With Russia no longer able to trade properly with the West, the East is its only other option. In other words, just because Russia was expelled from the family of Western nations does not necessarily mean that it can expect a warm welcome from its Asian neighbors.
All of this means that Russia has been put on the street and is now selling its remaining wares to anyone who might be interested, and given that it’s inevitably the buyers who set the prices, that doesn’t sound like much hospitality.
Opinions expressed in opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect the position of The Moscow Times.
