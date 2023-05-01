



Heru Pramana Putra| Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is due to visit Bengkulu on May 3-4 –Instagram Jokowi–rakyatbengkulu.com Finals! President Joko Widodo is staying in Bengkulu with the Vice President BENGKULU, RAKYATBENGKULU.COM – After being confused about the expected arrival of President Joko Widodo in Bengkulu Province on May 3-4, 2023, there was finally a confirmation from the Regional Secretary (Sekda) of Bengkulu Province, Drs. H. Hamka Sabri, M.Si, Monday May 1, 2023. It was stated that President Joko Widodo would also arrive in Bengkulu on the same day as Vice President Ma’ruf Amin’s arrival. Certainty of President Joko Widodo’s arrival was secured after his party held a meeting with presidential staff in the Pattern Room of Bengkulu Governor’s Office on Monday afternoon. “Today we are having a meeting again, the full staff of President Paspampres has also arrived. God willing, President Joko Widodo will come to Bengkulu. Arriving on May 3, 2023 and returning on the next flight on the 4th,” Hamka said. READ ALSO: LATEST NEWS Expected arrival of President Joko Widodo in Bengkulu READ ALSO: Suddenly Tonight The Governor And Officials Are Finalizing Preparations To Welcome President Joko Widodo While in Bengkulu Province, President Joko Widodo and the Vice President will monitor developments in the management of stunting. Apart from this, President Joko Widodo and his entourage have watched public services, the development of an integrated health service center and witnessed the development of MSMEs in Bengkulu province. Will also inaugurate the Regional Shariah Economic and Financial Committee (KDEKS) in Bengkulu province. “Later on his arrival, he will monitor from public services, stunting management, posyandu development and MSMEs. Of course, he will also inaugurate the Regional Economic and Financial Shariah Committee of Bengkulu Province (KDEKS), Hamka explained. He said the preparations made by the Bengkulu provincial government were quite mature. Source:





