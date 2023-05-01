Turkey kills ISIS leader in Syria operation, Erdogan says





By Gul Tuysuz, Hande Atay Alam and Jessie Yeung, CNN Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Sunday that the country’s intelligence forces killed the leader of Islamic State in Syria as he pledged to continue the country’s fight against terrorism. In a broadcast, Erdogan said Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization had been tracking a man known as Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini Al-Qurshi “for a long time”. “This person was neutralized during the operation carried out yesterday by the MIT (Turkish National Intelligence Organization) in Syria,” he said. “From now on, we will continue our fight indiscriminately against terrorist organizations.” He added that Turkey’s fight against terrorism contributes to Europe’s security, saying that Europe “is not aware of it or does not want to be aware of it”. Al-Qurshi was appointed leader of the Islamic State after the death of his predecessor, Abu al-Hasan al-Hashmi al-Qurayshi, who was killed last October by the Free Syrian Army in Syria. Little was known about Al-Qurshi, but at the time of his appointment ISIS described him as an “old fighter”. Erdogan’s announcement came after a recent absence from the public eye due to illness. Media had speculated that his health was deteriorating just two weeks before a crucial election. The speculation followed a television interview on Tuesday, which was cut short after Erdogan left his chair in the middle of a question, before returning to explain he had a “severe stomach flu”. Following Tuesday’s incident, Erdogan was advised by his doctors to rest at home and canceled a number of public events. On Thursday, the Turkish government dismissed reports about his health as “baseless allegations”. He appeared on video link the same day for the inauguration of the Akkuya nuclear power plant. Erdogan returned to the public stage for the first time in three days on Saturday, at an aviation festival in Istanbul, where he rallied his supporters as he seeks to extend his 20-year term in power. Turkey goes to the polls on May 14, just three months after a devastating earthquake and amid soaring inflation and a currency crisis that has reduced the value of the lira against the dollar by almost 30 percent. Last year. The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.

