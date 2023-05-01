Imran Khan: a Frankenstein who turned against his creators





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Photo credit: Twitter)

He is the most popular Pakistani politician at present. Can he force the military-backed government to hold early elections?

On May 1, the Pakistani Federal Coalition led by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) rejected Imran Khan’s request to dissolve the National Assembly.

The National Assembly of Pakistan completes its five-year term in August 2023.

According to the calendar, the elections were to take place in mid-October. But Imran is pushing for early elections and has called for the National Assembly to be dissolved.

Once appointed prime minister by the army, Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran, was seen as a puppet, but after his ousting, he turned against him.

He was ousted in April 2022, by a motion of no confidence.

Since Pakistan became an independent country in 1947, none of its prime ministers has completed a full five-year term.

Despite a number of corruption cases against him, Khan continues to enjoy great popularity. In a nationwide survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan in March 2023, he became the country’s most popular leader, with 61% of Pakistanis giving him a positive rating. In comparison, only 32% of those polled gave Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a positive rating.

Pakistani observers say the military, in collusion with the ruling PDM government, is seeking to disqualify Imran Khan from running for office, which would rule out the possibility of him becoming prime minister for a second time.

Imran Khan was brought in by the military thinking he would be better than the two established political parties. But as always happens, you can create a monster. But once the monster gains strength, it doesn’t matter who created it, says Alok Bansal, director of the India Foundation.

In a recent interview, Khan accused the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government of stalling elections in Pakistan under the guise of dialogue.

No one from the PDM has yet officially approached us. I fear that they will use these negotiations to delay the elections. They are just buying time so that the elections can be postponed beyond October, said Khan, who is preparing to launch his election campaign to push for early polls.

Imran Khan finds that the army now seems increasingly exasperated with the kind of politics he has engaged in. And because of that pressure, I think he now finds himself forced to take more and more extreme positions, a position of confrontation because he also has to continue to feed this narrative of opposition around which a large part for his support, says TCA Raghavan, India’s former envoy to Pakistan.

The Pakistani government has so far refused to release funds for the elections and the Ministry of Defense has rejected the request to provide security for the elections. Pakistan’s Election Commission remains in a catch 22 over the polls announcement amid a political tussle.

Meanwhile, Khan himself remains implicated in more than two dozen FIRs and cases brought against him for alleged corruption. One of them is the Toshakhana case in which he was accused of buying gifts received from foreign nations from the state depositary at extremely discounted prices.

The problem is that Imran refused to go to court and he did it on purpose. He unleashed his followers to create this kind of tamasha. So the only thing they saw was poor persecuted Imran. If there is an election, say in a year, he will win unless he does something really stupid. But the fact is that this is not Imran’s future. What is the other option? asks Francesca Marino, a seasoned journalist and specialist in Pakistan.

