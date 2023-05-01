Priyank Kharge: Priyank, son of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, calls PM Modi ‘nalayak’, accuses him of confusing SC bookings





Priyank Kharge, former cabinet minister and son of Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge, has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘nalayak’ (incompetent) following his father’s recent comment about the ‘venomous snake’. Priyank, who is running for re-election from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district for the upcoming Assembly polls on May 10, has criticized the prime minister for his handling of SC community reservations, saying Modi and his party have seeded confusion around the issue despite the Prime Minister’s claims of being a son of the Banjara community. “When you (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) came to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) what did you say to people from the Banjara community? Aap sab log dariye mat. Banjara ka ek beta Dilli mein Baitha hai (Have no fear. A son of Banjara is sitting in Delhi.),” Priyank said quoting Modi’s speech. “Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaise hota bhai? Ghar kaise chalega?” (If an incompetent son is sitting in Delhi, how can you lead the family?), he asked addressing people. He went on to say, “What we are saying is that he said he was the son of the Banjara community and created confusion regarding the reservation. injustice to the Banjara community? Why were stones thrown at Yediyurappa’s house in Shikaripura (in Shivamogga district)? Why Bandh was observed in Kalaburagi and Jewargi observed? Today there is confusion in the reserve . Priyank, a former minister in the Siddaramaiah government, said: “During his previous visit, the prime minister said he was a son of the Koli community and the Kabbaliga and Kuruba communities. Today, he calls himself the son of the Banjara community. Towards the end of its term, the BJP government approved a bill to increase the reservation quota for Scheduled Castes (SC) from 15% to 17%. Slamming Priyank Kharge’s ‘nalayak’ beard at Prime Minister Modi, BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje said: “The Congress President said in a campaign speech that Prime Minister Modi is a poisonous snake. Now his son went one step further, calling him a ‘nalayak beta’ Priyanka Gandhi called Prime Minister Modi Hitler Congress should know he is not the Prime Minister of BJP but of all India The people of Karnataka love him. They have shown their respect for him (at roadshows) over the past couple of days. Prime Minister Modi has slammed Congress for comparing him to a poisonous snake and said with confidence that the people of Karnataka will respond appropriately to the big old party in the upcoming assembly elections. Lashing out at Congress, Prime Minister Modi said, “Today when I am fighting corruption, Congress cannot stand it. They are threatening me now. They are saying ‘Modi teri kabra khudegi’ (ta grave will be dug.) It seems that the only talking point of Congress in Karnataka is snake poison. They compare me to a snake and ask for votes on this. To me, the people of the country are like Lord Shiva. I prefer to be the snake that adorns the necks of people whom I consider to be gods.The people of Karnataka will give them an appropriate answer on May 10. The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly polls will take place on May 13. Agency contributions

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/elections/assembly-elections/karnataka/congress-chief-mallikarjun-kharges-son-priyank-calls-pm-modi-nalayak-accuses-him-of-creating-confusion-over-sc-reservations/articleshow/99908154.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos