Banned from China by Xi Jinping and Jack Ma for teaching sustainable agriculture and food production in Japan





Chinese tech billionaire Jack Ma is joining the University of Tokyo where he would teach management and sustainable agriculture, according to reports. Reports from late last year said Ma was living in Japan after apparently leaving China following Beijing’s crackdown on his business empire. Fall with Xi The founder of pioneering Chinese tech company Alibaba Group has disappeared from China in recent years since his disastrous fallout with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Ma’s troubles began when he questioned regulatory practices under Xi Jinping’s government. Xi Jinping said in 2020 that the plan was to make China a more state-controlled economy based on domestic demand. Ma had obliquely criticized the move, angering the upper echelons of the party-led government. Invitation from Japan According to latest reports, Ma, 58, has been invited by Tokyo College to teach there and he will be associated with the institution from May until October 31. A report from IANS says Ma’s contract could be renewed every year. “He founded the Jack Ma Foundation in 2014, and his efforts focus on supporting education, entrepreneurship, and environmental protection, among other areas. Ma is a strong advocate for development goals. Sustainable Development Program and is a member of the global board of trustees of The Nature Conservancy and is co-chair of the Paradise Foundation,” Tokyo College said in a statement. Lived in Tokyo In November last year, the Financial Times reported that Ma had left China and his family was living in Tokyo. Ma had been in the spotlight for the previous two years after the Chinese government launched a brutal crackdown on his business empire. In early 2021, there was intense speculation that Jack Ma was missing and may have been arrested by the government. The crackdown on Alibaba and Ant Group In December 2020, it was reported that China was considering the nationalization of Alibaba. Reports have indicated that the Chinese government may be working on a plan to nationalize Alibaba’s Jack Ma and Ant Group. China’s ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has also launched an antitrust probe into e-commerce giant Alibaba. “Based on reports received by the State Administration for Market Regulation in recent days, the administration will investigate Alibaba…for alleged monopoly activities,” the government said. The feared nationalization did not happen, but Beijing’s crackdown on the country’s biggest tech group continued unabated. In February, the Ant Group was forced to enter into a restructuring agreement with Chinese regulators. According to the agreement, the fintech giant was to be transformed into a financial holding company. Under this plan, all activities of Ant will be transferred to a holding company. This includes Ant’s technology offerings in areas such as blockchain and food delivery. Cancellation of the IPO of Ant Group In February 2021, the Chinese Communist Party decided to block Ant Group’s IPO. It was reported that Xi believed the IPO of Jack Ma’s Ant Group would have a host of unwanted beneficiaries in addition to adding stress to the financial system. Ant Group’s complex ownership structure meant a slew of people in Beijing’s sights would have gained hugely from what would have been the world’s biggest IPO. In March, reports indicated that the CCP government was pressuring Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to sell some of its media assets, including the South China Morning Post published in Hong Kong. And in April, the Chinese government fined Alibaba billions of dollars. The internet giant has been hit with a record $2.84 billion antitrust fine after discovering it abused its dominant market position.

