Why Arsenal’s struggles show you shouldn’t count Donald Trump





Ron DeSantis and the Arsenal Football Club have a common affliction: they are certainly not going to win anything this season. Florida governors’ fledgling presidential bid has been hit by falling polls of its own against Donald Trump and an outpouring of support for the former president from DeSantiss state lawmakers. Arsenal’s title challenge, meanwhile, was derailed by a series of draws against teams you might have expected to win against and a humble defeat to title rivals Manchester City.

We love using stories to make sense of the world: that’s why good storytelling can sell everything from cars to work etiquette. The stories also give us the illusion of control: if we, or someone else, had made this choice and not that, things might have turned out differently. An election or a football match could have been won, instead of lost. But a good story can obscure as much as it clarifies and lead us to try to fix the wrong things.

The inescapable story of DeSantiss’ struggles is that he is, to put it charitably, not a people person. Greg Steube, one of the Florida Republicans to choose Trump over DeSantis, told Politico the Florida governor has turned down several opportunities to speak to him over the years, unlike the supposedly gregarious Trump, while Anna Paulina Luna, another Florida lawmaker, said Trumps operation is more personal than indifferent DeSantis.

There’s no doubt that DeSantis isn’t the kind of charismatic politician who works well in a room. But also, Ted Cruz endorsed and supported Trump in 2016 after Trump called Cruz a liar and threatened to personally attack his wife. Personal courtesy to your colleagues has not, in recent years, been a prerequisite for winning endorsements in Republican primaries. DeSantis’ big problem isn’t the narrative that he’s cold (though he is) or lacks charisma (though he has some), but that the most popular Republican politician remains. Donald Trump. DeSantis never had a plausible strategy to hurt that popularity without hurting his own as well.

In this regard, DeSantis and Arsenal are in similar positions. Arsenal’s big problems aren’t about easy stories of courage, desire or mentality: they’re about a thin squad and nice margins. There are broader lessons here than the fate of a football team or a Republican politician: our love of a good story tends to make us more drawn to explanations based on what we say rather than what we do. DeSantis could have taken longer to sound sympathetic: But what he really needed to do was find a way to erode Trump’s standing among voters none of them will ever face. face.

This is far from the first time that a good story has diverted attention from what needs to be done. In 2016, Alan Abramowitz’s Time for Change model, which took two variables for US economic performance and the approval rating of incumbent presidents, predicted that Hillary Clinton would lose to Donald Trump. A lot of people, myself included, thought that when the going got tough, the many things Trump said would outweigh what the US economy was actually doing.

In the UK, Keir Starmer was largely written off in 2021, when the Tories won big local election wins. That the Tories’ success may have been due to what the government was actually doing at the time ending Covid restrictions and rapidly rolling out the vaccine rather than anything the opposition had said has been largely ignored.

That’s not to say the stories don’t matter at all. Opposition politicians should care a lot about what they say, because that is largely all they can do, but in power governments should remember that it is ultimately in their best interest to move from time sweating the details of politics rather than engaging in petty bickering.

What should we learn from the difficulties of DeSantis and Arsenal? In the UK we should assume that a Labor lead based largely on economic hardship and various crises in the public domain may not survive improvements on both fronts, but it is unlikely to simply be eroded because Rishi Sunak is a pleasant and competent man. Any time the Tories spend exposing Keir Starmer’s shortcomings is better spent trying to tackle struggling health care and a sluggish economy. And the state of the US economy will continue to matter far more than anything Donald Trump says between now and the next election. As for Arsenal, no amount of grit or bottle will make up for the absence of superstar William Saliba in central defence.

