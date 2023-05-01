Ahead of final round talks, Imran Khan reiterates call for assemblies to be dissolved by May 14





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan during an interview with AFP in this undated image. AFP/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said his party would only agree to hold nationwide polls on the same date if the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) dissolves all assemblies before May 14, the date set by the Supreme Council. Tribunal for Punjab Assembly Elections.

Khan’s comments came on Monday as the PTI and the ruling alliance are set to hold a ‘final round’ of talks tomorrow (Tuesday) on the election date on instructions from the top court, but top leaders both sides have criticized the fruitfulness of the negotiations.

Supreme court has asked both sides to sit down and work out a consensus for holding simultaneous nationwide elections after the government refused to follow orders from higher courts to release funds for the Commission Electoral Pakistan (ECP).

The government, as two sessions were held last week between the PTI and PDM delegations, said the elections cannot take place right after the budget, which is presented in June, and proposed that they should be place later. But the PTI insisted on early elections.

“They [government] want to hold elections when they think I’ll be out of their way. Their only aim is to get me out of the way,” Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April last year, said during a speech at a rally in Lahore today.

The head of the PTI said the government is making up ‘excuses’ to present the budget and that it ‘believes it can trap us in its ill-intentioned plan’.

Khan added that if the government thinks it can stall and the PTI will wait, then it is wrong. “We will move the tribunal and demand elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).”

The PTI leader said his party would present only one proposal at tomorrow’s meeting: to dissolve all the Sind, Balochistan and National assemblies and head to the polls by May 14.

Since Khan’s ousting, he has been on the streets protesting the government for what he calls “injustice” as he accuses the PDM of plotting a “plot” to depose him.

In an unusual move, Khan dissolved the Punjab and KP assemblies in January this year to force the government to hold nationwide elections, but the PDM did not relent, leading to further turmoil. policies, causing damage to the already fragile economy. .

