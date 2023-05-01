President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkish forces killed IS leader in Syria

Turkish forces killed the Islamic State leader last week in Aleppo province after an intense clash. The terrorist – codenamed Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi – was named ISIL’s fourth caliph last year following the death of Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the Turkish intelligence agency has been tracking him for a long time.”

“This is the first time I say this here. This person was neutralized during an operation carried out by MIT yesterday. We will continue our fight against terrorist organizations without discriminating against any of them,” Erdogan said during of a live interview with the Turkish television channel TRT. Turkish.

Turkey has carried out numerous operations against IS and Kurdish groups along the border in recent years and controls large swaths of territory in northern Syria following a series of ground incursions.

According to an AP report citing members of the military police of the Turkish-backed Syrian opposition forces, MIT clashed with IS militants at a farm in the village of Miska in the province of ‘Aleppo, late Friday evening. As the fighting intensified, Al-Qurayshi – who was hiding in a farm building – blew himself up.

He had been appointed leader of the militant group in October last year with an IS spokesman calling him one of the veteran warriors and one of the loyal sons of the Islamic State.” His tenure is came at a time when the terror group had lost control of territory it once held in Iraq and Syria, but last year ISIL made attempts to revive it with sleeper cells carrying out deadly attacks in the two countries.

Islamic State founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was hunted down by US forces in a raid in 2019, followed by a similar attack in 2022 that killed his successor Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. After the latter’s death in February last year, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi led the group for a few months until his death in October 2022.

They are believed to be unrelated and operating under assumed names. Al-Qurayshi comes from Quraish – the name of the tribe to which the Prophet Muhammad of Islam belonged. ISIS claims its leaders are from this tribe and al-Qurayshi” is part of a nom de guerre of ISIS leaders.

(With agency contributions)