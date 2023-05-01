Police are investigating the death of a woman at the airport in North Sumatra – Archipelago





Local police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman who allegedly fell from an elevator shaft at Kualanamu International Airport in Deli Serdang, North Sumatra on April 24. Deli Serdang Chief of Police Adj. Sr Come. Irsan Suhaji said police have interviewed several people, including members of aviation security, airport management and technicians, but have not yet named any suspects. “We are investigating whether negligence caused the victim to fall,” Irsan said. Jakarta Post Monday. The body of Asiah Shinta Dewi Hasibuan was found decomposed at the airport on April 27, after she had been reported missing three days earlier. Raja Hasibuan, her brother, said Asiah was at the airport to meet a nephew who was leaving for Malaysia on April 24 around 7:30 p.m. “In her last phone call with her niece, she told her she was stuck in an elevator on her way to meet her nephew,” Raja said. Raja said his family asked airport management to carefully check the CCTV recording after they lost contact with Asiah, but management refused to cite the procedure. The family was also banned from checking the elevator CCTV. Asiah’s family members appealed to airport officials for help in locating her, and when unsuccessful, the family members continued their own search to no avail. Irsan said police conducted a pre-reenactment to verify the timeline of the incident. “But we don’t have any conclusions yet,” he said. (dre)



