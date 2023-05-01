PM Modi thanks ‘friend’ Bill Gates for his message of appreciation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’





“The strong resonance with the SDGs is well evidenced in the study by @BMGFIndia.” New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his gratitude to Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates for his words of appreciation during his monthly address on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio. PM Modi tweeted today: “I thank my friend @BillGates for his words of appreciation. #MannKiBaat reflects the collective spirit of the people of India to better our planet, which Mr Gates is also passionate about. The strong resonance with the SDGs is well highlighted in @BMGFIndia’s study.” The tweet was in response to Bill Gates’ message on Saturday, saying, “Mann ki Baat has catalyzed community-led action on sanitation, health, women’s economic empowerment and other issues related to the goals of sustainability. Congratulations @narendramodi on the 100th episode.” American Indians also celebrated 100 episodes of PM Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar decided to tune into the program live with the New Jersey Diaspora at 1:30 a.m. (local time) on Sunday, hailing it as a platform that has “an emotional connection” between PM Modi and the people. from India. “10 years ago, if he had mentioned that at 2:10 p.m. everyone would gather in one place and the Foreign Minister of India would be with you, listening to the Prime Minister of India. India, none of you would have believed me,” Mr Jaishankar said. said to members of the diaspora. “You have to understand that Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has a huge impact not because the media is 100 years old, but somewhere there is an emotional connection between Prime Minister Modi and the people of India,” noted Mr Jaishankar. India’s Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India’s Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal also attended the event and listened to Prime Minister Modi jointly. The 30-minute program was also broadcast at the United Nations headquarters in New York, again in the wee hours. India’s Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted on Sunday: “A singular connection! Special moments from the Trusteeship Council at UN Headquarters, New York, where #MannKiAtBaat100 went LIVE, leaving all inspired and motivated .” (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/pm-modi-thanks-friend-bill-gates-for-appreciation-post-on-mann-ki-baat-3994470 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

