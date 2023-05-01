Ready for simultaneous polls if assemblies dissolved by May 14: Imran Khan





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has said he is ready for simultaneous polls if the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) dissolves all assemblies by May 14, the date set by the Supreme Court for the elections in Punjab.

Imran Khan warned those who defy the Constitution. He expressed his gratitude for people’s participation in the Labor Day rally organized by his party in Lahore.

Criticizing the ruling parties, Khan said they would only hold polls after seeing an opportunity to secure victory and remove Imran Khan from their path. They want to imprison Imran Khan or kill him. They attacked Pervaiz Elahis house like dacoits after raiding my house and arresting PTI workers.

The leader of the PTI has announced that he will take to the streets if anyone tries to break the Constitution and go against the Supreme Court (SC). We will not remain silent if someone goes against the Constitution.

Khan vowed that the PTI would respect the Constitution if the leaders tried to flee the elections and violate the Constitution. We have always held peaceful protests due to the deteriorating economic situation. If they break the Constitution, there will be the law of the jungle in Pakistan.

Imran Khan said the PTI is organizing the rally to show solidarity with workers and for the rule of law. Everything will be clearly seen in the next week, whether or not there is a rule of law in this country. PTI will stand alongside the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The head of the PTI said the government is making up ‘excuses’ to present the budget and that it ‘believes it can trap us in its ill-intentioned plan’.

Khan added that if the government thinks it can stall and the PTI will wait, then it is wrong. “We will move the tribunal and demand elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).”

The PTI leader said his party would present only one proposal at tomorrow’s meeting: to dissolve all the Sind, Balochistan and National assemblies and head to the polls by May 14.

Khan’s comments came on Monday as the PTI and the ruling alliance are set to hold a ‘final round’ of talks tomorrow (Tuesday) on the election date on instructions from the top court, but top leaders both sides have criticized the fruitfulness of the negotiations.

Supreme court has asked both sides to sit down and work out a consensus for holding simultaneous nationwide elections after the government refused to follow orders from higher courts to release funds for the Commission Electoral Pakistan (ECP).

The government, as two sessions were held last week between the PTI and PDM delegations, said the elections cannot take place right after the budget, which is presented in June, and proposed that they should be place later. But the PTI insisted on early elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suchtv.pk/pakistan/general/item/119554-ready-for-simultaneous-polls-if-assemblies-dissolved-by-may-14-imran-khan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

