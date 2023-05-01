PTI will participate in general elections if assemblies are dissolved by May 14, says Imran – Pakistan





Pakistan

PTI will participate in general elections if assemblies are dissolved by May 14, says Imran

PTI must take to the streets if “SC’s order is not followed”

May 01, 2023 9:09 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf President Imran Khan said on Monday that the PTI is ready to contest the general elections if the PDM-led government dissolves the assemblies by May 14. [date fixed by Supreme Court for Punjab elections].

Addressing the PTI rally which ended in Nasir Bagh, he said that if they [the PDM] violated the constitution, there would be anarchy in the country. “We will take to the streets if they violate the constitution or go against CS orders,” he added.

He went on to say that next week would be a breakthrough week. “They want to hold elections when they think they will win,” he added.

Mr Khan said inflation was skyrocketing and workers were suffering.

Hailing the ‘massive response’ to PTI’s call for the rally on Twitter earlier, he wrote it was a warning to those who thought they were defying the Supreme Court order [of holding Punjab election on May 14] and the constitution.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 1, 2023

Flexing its muscles, the PTI showed its street power by organizing a rally in Lahore as part of the International Workers’ Day. The rally started at Liberty Chowk and ended at Nasir Bagh. According to party sources, the rally, led by Mr Khan, reached MAO College via Ferozepur Road and ended at Nasir Bagh via Lower Mall Road.

Mr. Khan had been advised not to get out of his car to address participants for security reasons.

Rally participants will be received at Ichhra, Mazang and other locations. At the end of the rally, Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will address the workers from his car. Instructions were given to leaders and workers in Lahore to participate in the rally.

PTI gets green light from administration for Lahore rally

On the other hand, the district administration allowed the PTI to hold a rally. The gathering will be authorized from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider also issued a clearance notification for the gathering. The ECP had ordered the party to cancel its rally because it had not sought permission from the district administration.

According to the permit, no welcome camp will be set up for the rally. Rally administration will be responsible for the security of the stage, women and all enclosures and will ensure an uninterrupted power supply to all relevant areas. Speeches against the judiciary and institutions will not be allowed in the rally.

Tehreek-e-Insaf will cooperate with the focal person and the relevant administration to improve security. PTI officials will fully cooperate with the district administration and traffic police to maintain smooth traffic flow and avoid disruption.

According to the permit, in case of damage to public property during the rally, the PTI administration will be responsible. .

Workers and related persons will not be allowed to bring sticks or anything during the gathering. No wall chalking will be allowed. No one will be injured and no one will be forced to participate in the rally.

No reception camp will be set up for the rally, the display of weapons will be prohibited on the meeting place and in the surroundings. Adequate parking arrangements will be made for participants. No wall checks will be carried out on the rally route.

The ECP had earlier issued a show cause notice to the PTI for violating the electoral code of conduct.

“It is necessary to seek permission from the district administration to hold rallies and jalsas,” the notice reads. Subsequently, the election watchdog ordered the PTI to cancel its May Day rally.

The PTI Power Show in Other Cities

On the other hand, the PTI rally in Peshawar led by former KP CM Pervaiz Khattak and former NA Chairman Asad Qaisar started from Gulbahar chowk and ended in Yadgar chowk.

Mr Khattak, addressing the rally, said it did not look like the negotiations between the PTI and the PDM-led government would end well.

PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi led the party rally in Rawalpindi. Addressing the rally, he said the third round would take place on Tuesday, adding that the PTI was ready for negotiations. “I want to ask Mr. Dar if he enjoys the confidence of Nawaz Sharif and if Khawaja Asif is also part of the party,” he added.

— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 1, 2023

A day earlier, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said he did not see a “positive outcome” from the talks. “What will be the outcome of the negotiations with the PTI as they set conditions,” he said. Meanwhile, Javed Latif had said talks should never take place with “terrorists” and those who “want to destroy national institutions”.

Mr Qureshi went on to say that the PDM was divided on the negotiations, adding that he is expected to make his views clear on Tuesday. “If you don’t agree, I will take PTI’s suggestions to CS and then the court will decide,” he added.

He said the workers were not getting paid, adding that Pakistan’s economy had been destroyed. “The PTI expresses its solidarity with the workers in different cities,” he added.

Party workers also staged a protest against the census in Karachi.

— PTI (@PTIofficial) May 1, 2023

