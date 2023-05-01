The Devil We Know: Does the West Want Erdogan to Win?

Is there a Western bias as Turkey nears a major inflection point on May 14? Would the United States and Europe prefer President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to stay in power or finally see a change in Ankara? Turkey’s conspiracy-prone public is often obsessed with outside forces seeking to shape its destiny. The choice, of course, belongs to the Turks in their own presidential and legislative elections. But because Erdogan is a master tactician at mobilizing such domestic anti-Western sentiment in his favor, there is a great deal of caution, especially in Washington, not to take sides beyond statements reiterating the importance of elections. free and fair. Beneath the surface, however, an unpronounced and very self-interested Western preference strangely seems to exist. Unfortunately, it is the wrong one, unworthy of western democracies who should be much more favorable to Turkish democracy instead of seeing Erdogan as the devil they know.

Erdogans’ autocratic streak in Turkey, coupled with a foreign policy that blocks Sweden’s NATO membership and makes Russia’s Putin a major economic and military partner should normally simplify things for the West. Still, the picture gets murkier when you dig a little deeper. For example, the conventional wisdom emerging in Washington is that a post-Erdogan Ankara will not be fundamentally different in foreign policy and that what little change will be more in style than in substance. The assumption is that the two core issues on the Turkish-American agenda, primarily Ankara’s frustration with US support for the Syrian Kurds and Washington’s frustration with Turkey’s purchase of Russian missile defense systems S -400, probably won’t go away with an opposition win. Likewise, if Erdogan were to lose, no one expects a radical departure from Turkish positions on Cyprus, the Eastern Mediterranean or the Aegean Sea. Turkish nationalism and the quest for strategic autonomy and independence are likely to endure as drivers of Turkish foreign policy.

What about expectations regarding the Turkish opposition and the Middle East? Ironically, it is under Erdogan that a major turnaround has taken place over the past two years. Given the dire state of Turkey’s economy, Erdogan’s desperate need for cash has already led to a major shift in Ankara’s relationship with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Erdogan’s charm offensive with the Gulf necessitated revisions in Turkish support for the Muslim Brotherhood, which also helped improve relations with Israel and Egypt. Such a rapid recalibration of Turkish foreign policy likely reinforced Erdogan’s image in the West as a pragmatic opportunist rather than an Islamist ideologue. No wonder, a former US ambassador to Ankara, who has a long history of relations with Erdogan, had no qualms about expressing his preference for him as the devil we know.

Now, hoping to repatriate some of the 4 million Syrian refugees to Turkey, Erdogan is even seeking normalization with Bashar Assad in Syria, a regime he was trying to overthrow just a few years ago. This issue of Syrian refugees brings us to European positions on Erdogan. Normally, France, Germany and Italy, along with other European countries such as Greece and Cyprus who are the recipients of Erdogan’s confrontational language, would be expected to encourage a power shift in Ankara. Yet there is some apprehension in France and Germany that a new Turkish government under Kemal Kilicdaroglu will want to revisit the 2016 pact for refugees signed between Ankara and Brussels. We remember that at the height of the refugee crisis, the European Union made peace with Erdogan by offering Turkey 6 billion euros to stem the flow of Syrian migrants.

Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition, the secular and social-democratic Republican People’s Party (CHP), strongly rejected this refugee agreement between Ankara and Brussels when it was signed. Today, Kilicdaroglu is running against Erdogan as the joint candidate of an eclectic coalition of six political parties, including one strongly nationalist. This national alliance’s campaign platform has pledged to improve relations with the EU, but it is also seeking to renegotiate the refugee deal, with what Kilicdaroglu calls a Turkey-first approach. Is Europe ready to embrace a post-Erdogan Turkey that wants better relations seeking full membership as well as a new refugee deal that better protects Turkish national interests? The answer is no. Neither France nor Germany are in the mood to talk about Turkey’s long-forgotten EU membership. And there is of course no will to accept more refugees in Europe. It may therefore be easier to deal in a transactional setting with a thorny nationalist like Erdogan, who has cut many ties with Brussels, like the devil they know. And an angry autocrat who doesn’t have a democratic bone in his body is much easier to dismiss than a democratic Turkey seeking to rekindle its European vocation.

Finally, I was deeply surprised on a recent visit to Athens to see that the Greek foreign policy establishment seemed perfectly content with the prospect of Erdogan winning another election, from a purely realpolitik domestic point of view. and cynical. The Greek position can be explained by the fact that an autocratic and mercurial Erdogan constantly waving the saber in the Eastern Mediterranean and in the Aegean creates Western sympathy for Athens. It is no coincidence that Greek-American relations are today at an all-time high, in part due to Turkey’s unreliability as a NATO partner. After 20 years of relations with him, for Greece, Erdogan is really the devil they know in a country where they see no angels.

Such perspectives on Erdogan are short-sighted and dangerous. There are two main problems with viewing Erdogan as the familiar evil of the West. The first is the simple case of giving democracy a chance. Autocrats like Putin and Erdogan are almost always inclined to overplay their foreign policy with bad decisions. Does Greece really want to risk war with an increasingly imperious and tyrannical neighbor? Does Washington really prefer a repressive and bellicose Turkey to a Turkey that seeks a democratic solution to its Kurdish problem? And does Europe really think that an autocratic Turkey, to which it can conveniently say no, is a better alternative than a democratizing Ankara that will inevitably become more pro-EU and anti-Russian? The second reason why Kilicdaroglu deserves a chance is that the choice is not binary between angels and demons. As argued in the case of the Brazilian elections between Lula and Bolsonaro, Kilicdaroglu is not the door to paradise. He is the gate to hell. As Joe Biden never tired of saying during his campaign, don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative.

Omer Taspinar is a professor of security studies at National Defense University in Washington, DC. He also teaches at Johns Hopkins University, SAIS (School of Advanced International Studies).