US President Joe Biden’s foreign policy facilitates Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ambition

Since being sworn in as president of the world’s only post-Cold War superpower, Joe Biden has made one foreign policy blunder after another rarely seen by an American head of state after World War II. world, surprising many observers of American politics when they would not expect such action from a politician who has been at the helm of his country’s political affairs, holding various important positions with a direct link with the formulation and implementation of the country’s foreign policy since the early 1970s without interruption. He is one of the most experienced national politicians America has ever had in office.

First, Joe Biden retained the much-criticized and condemned Afghan policy of his successor, Donald Trump, who delivered the landlocked, Islamic-terror-ridden country to the Taliban. This Islamic fundamentalist group believes in the radical theology conceptualized in the early medieval era. It should be noted that this fundamentalist team was trained with modern weapons and warfare and equipped by the CIA in the 1980s, and was responsible for a feared terrorist attack against its promoter, the powerful global superpower, at its very base. of prowess, i.e. the Pentagon and the White House (the latter narrowly missed being attacked) deep inside the country’s sovereign territory two decades ago. Because of Bidens’ policies, communist China, deprived of valuable minerals including uranium, lithium and rare earths, now has access to these mineral commodities in Islamist-occupied countries. Apart from the above, the possibility of the landlocked country providing overland logistics links to China with energy-rich Arab countries through BRI projects cannot be ruled out.

On the other hand, already Pakistan, the global factory of Islamic terror, has escaped the grip of the Western powers led by the United States and is now on the verge of being in the fold of the Islamists, who have seized power in neighboring Afghanistan on a plateau, taking advantage of the lawlessness due to the economic and food crisis under a highly unpopular and corrupt military-supervised political regime.

Meanwhile, China could secure a rapprochement between two formidable warring Arab power blocs led by Sunni Saudi Arabia and another by Shia Iran. Here, the fact that should be noted is that during Joe Bidens’ tenure in the White House, Sunni Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, a longtime ally of America, began to walk away from it. away, notwithstanding the Sunni-majority United Arab Emirates, an economic superpower in the oil-rich Gulf region, signed Donald Trump negotiated and facilitated the Abrahamic Accord with the Arab-Islamic worlds common rival, the Israeli Zionist, with the Known tacit support from Saudi Arabia.

Then the White House signed an agreement with Australia and the United Kingdom, popularly known as AUKUS, to provide the technology to the mainland island country of Oceania to build nuclear submarines at a cost of the existing under-implemented agreement with France to supply diesel. -propelled submarines causing enormous financial losses to the latter.

The problem had gotten so bad that France withdrew its diplomats from Canberra and Washington DC, causing an irreparable internal rift between the countries of the world’s most powerful military alliance called NATO, whose unity had a enormous significance when the dictator-led revisionist red dragon wants to make China the undisputed superpower of the world and has escalated border disputes with its neighbors, including US allies, who have unearthed trouble in its self-penned history.

During the dreaded course of the Covid-19 pandemic, America, under Biden’s leadership, has played a highly dubious and unusual role despite being the undisputed and oldest and second largest economic and military superpower. democracy thanks to which it has an enormous role in any crisis that the world population encounters. Instead, the Biden-led country was found to be blocking vaccines four to five times what its population needs, depriving poor and small nations of their rational shares. Apart from this, the Biden administration had banned the supply of vital ingredients to the fragile terrain for vaccine production in India, the global vaccine factory and reliable supplier of vaccines to many small poor countries during the crucial time. of the global fight against the pandemic.

Despite being the main player in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), America under Biden has violated the territorial integrity of the group’s member countries, India, by intentionally allowing the US-flagged warship to cross these last sovereign waters as China did with its neighbors for no reason. intimation. Asked about this violation, his State Department gave an answer that made it easy for China to mock India. And it happened just a year after China violated India’s territorial integrity on the northern border of the Ladakh region and to this day stationed its massive forces with full war gear on the LAC, peering with a full display of territorial hunger for the territory of India. The behavior of the Americas has caused tension in bilateral relations between two prominent members of the QUAD, which was formed with a hidden agenda to control territorial hunger and Xi Jinping’s revisionist policies in the Asia-Pacific region, the region most active in the world so far. global economic activities were affected.

Another example of Joe Bidens’ series of unusual foreign policies is the instigation of questionable democratic rule in Kyiv – as Volodymyr Zelensky’s government in Ukraine is alleged to be one of the most corrupt and to engage in human rights violations apart from many of his ministers. holding dual nationality, including American, to disobey Russia’s security concerns by allowing the US-led NATO to reach the biting distance of the former violating the security agreement signed with the former leader of the Warsaw Pact after the dismantling of the Berlin Wall leading to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which does not appear to be ending anytime soon as the former has received unprecedented support from Xi Jinping and funding for the purchase of oil from a victim himself if we trust the investigation of the American journalist Seymour Hersh and the second was fueled by NATO funding and arms supplies and ammunition. A contested recovery from the pandemic, the world has suffered from a shortage of raw materials, including food, grains and minerals. It is on the brink of recession due to the war between these two countries, the global commodity powers. This war has forced Russian President Vladimir Putin, who holds command of the world’s largest stockpile of N weapons, to be hesitant so far to be a natural ally of Xi Jinping; the latter desperately needed the same for the easy availability of commodities and connectivity to accomplish its long-cherished global superpower status overtaking Uncle Sam as it celebrated the first anniversary of the establishment of communist rule in Beijing.

Last but not least, Bidens foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific region involving Taiwan, a small democratic island nation close to China that these last communist leaders claim as their own they claim Indian Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh , etc., as its sovereign territories without historical justification. In the past two years, the White House has once said that it will protect Taiwan’s sovereignty under the Taiwan Act of 1978 involving its military if others use force to occupy it.

The other day, he said he would abide by his decades-long one-China policy. Ahead of the second most important economic and military power – in the case of military prowess, the PLA is one of the fastest growing Ones – Taiwan is nothing. Can America, located far from the island nation, save it without a physical presence in the territory from the PLA attack if the Chinese leadership wishes? Expect the use of US troops and war equipment stationed in security alliance partners such as South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, etc., to fight against the possible Chinese attack against Taiwan is not so easy as it would expand the geography of war with unprecedented global repercussions. that the leaders of these countries cannot afford.

Another important aspect is that so far almost all communist regimes around the world have shown no concern for human rights. For them, expanding their administrative territory and accomplishing authoritarian prowess come first. Considering this, the Biden administration should have a clear and pragmatic policy towards Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific region and other regions.