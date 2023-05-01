Trending #CryPMPayCM on Twitter after Priyanka Gandhi slams PM Modi for abusive remarks





By India Today News Desk: Minutes after Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks about verbal abuse during a poll in Bagalkote, Karnataka on Sunday, #CryPMPayCM started to catch on on Twitter. Priyanka said such attacks must be taken in their stride in public life and asked Prime Minister Modi to learn from his brother and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi, who “is ready to take a bullet for the good of the country “. Several users took to Twitter, sharing memes, videos and media reports with the hashtag “CryPMPayCM”. One of the users wrote: “Pay CM was incomplete without Cry PM, BJP flop show is over now.” Another user praised Priyanka for her counter and said, “Priyanka Gandhi gives it back to Modi in great style.” Sharing media reports alleging corruption of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, one user wrote, “Corrupt CryPM comes to the rescue of corrupt PayCM. WHAT PRIANKA SAID Targeting Congress on the beard of its President Mallikarjun Kharge’s “venomous snake”, Modi said on Saturday that so far the party and its leaders had hurled different kinds of abuse at him 91 times. READ ALSO | Karnataka Polls: Here’s How Rookies Fared in Past Elections Addressing a public meeting in Bagalkote district, Karnataka, near the polls, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: “At least they (91 abuses) fit on a page; if you look at the abuses they inflicted on my family and if we start making a list, we will publish book after book about it.” “It’s strange what I’ve been seeing for two or three days. I’ve seen many prime ministers — Indira Ji (Indira Gandhi), she took bullets for this country. I’ve seen Rajiv Gandhi. He has sacrificed his life for I saw PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh working hard for this country,” she said. “But he (Modi) is the first prime minister I’ve seen who comes in front of you and shouts that he’s being mistreated. Instead of listening to your grief, he comes here and tells you about his (problems).”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/crypmpaycm-twitter-congress-priyanka-gandhi-criticises-bjp-pm-modi-abuse-remarks-rahul-gandhi-2366813-2023-05-01 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos